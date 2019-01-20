Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
FIELD NOTES
WILD OF THE WEEK
Sandy Melovic photographed, with her zoom, coyotes across a pond while her husband, Steve, shot trap Naperville Sportsman’s Club. WOTW, the celebration of wild scenes around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.
DALE’S MAILBAG
“Do you know any guides to take me perch fishing on the river or the lake this time of the year?” Pete
A: Capt. Douglas Stremplewski of Doug’s Charter Service–(219) 218-3357–is one who focuses on perch. “As long as there are no huge icebergs and it’s not too cold, I’m still fishing,” he messaged.
BIG NUMBER
171,000: Jobs created from hunting-and fishing-related purchases in Michigan, generating more than $11.2 billion annually and tops among Great Lakes states, according to a study by Michigan United Conservation Clubs partnering with Michigan State University Eli Broad College of Business. Click here for the story.
LAST WORD
“While we understand the current debate over funding of the Department of Homeland Security is primarily about issues not directly related to the U.S. Coast Guard, we are concerned over the potential deterioration of its ability to fulfill its wide range of missions including search and rescue, boating safety regulation, and support for aids-to-navigation. We support your effort to ensure that USCG personnel will receive compensation notwithstanding the final passage of the DHS 2019 appropriation legislation.”
Chris Edmonston, vice president of BoatUS government affairs, supporting bipartisan efforts led by Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.) to restore pay to Coast Guard members.
WILD TIMES
ILLINOIS SEASONS
Today, Jan. 20: Final day, second late-winter and CWD deer seasons . . . Archery deer ends . . . Archery turkey ends. . . . Duck hunting, south zone, ends
HUNTER SAFETY
Feb. 2, 7, 12, 14: Downers Grove, (930) 963-1300
Feb. 23-24: Essex, (815) 458-3568
SHOWTIME
Today, Jan. 20: Final day, Muskie Expo Chicago, Pheasant Run, St. Charles . . . Greater Chicago RV Show, Schaumburg Convention Center
Thursday-next Sunday: Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo, Schaumburg Convention Center
Friday-next Sunday: The Pantagraph’s Fish & Feather Expo, Interstate Center, Bloomington
Saturday-next Sunday: Great Lakes Angler Super Salmon Schools with Capt. Dan Keating, Great Lakes Angler, Winthrop Harbor
PHEASANTS FOREVER
Feb. 9: Lake County banquet, Antioch, VFW. Contact Doug Magno, (847) 401-2678
DUCKS UNLIMITED
Feb. 7: McHenry Fox Flyway dinner, D’Andrea Banquets, Crystal Lake. Contact Brian Diedrich, (815) 355-0803
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY
(Click here for full listings of classes in the area)