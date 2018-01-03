Craig Sager’s will causes ugly family drama to unfold

The will left by late broadcaster Craig Sager apparently left nothing for his three older children. (Getty Images)

It was a little more than a year ago the sports world mourned the death of TNT broadcaster Craig Sager, who died after battling leukemia. Known for his flashy wardrobe and on-air wit, the beloved Sager was memorialized with beautiful tributes across the country.

On Tuesday, an ugly family drama surrounding Sager’s will unfolded on social media when Craig Sager Jr. tweeted that his father left nothing for him and his two sisters.

Nothing like getting served, pestered by Sherrifs & taken to court over a Will that myself and my sisters are not only 100% excluded from but do not even have any interest in contesting in the first place. Thanks Dad 👌 — Craig Sager II (@CraigSagerJr) January 2, 2018

Sager had three children — Craig Jr., Kacy and Krista — by his first marriage to Lisa Gabel from 1980 to 2002. Sager later had two other children with Stacy Strabel, whom he married in 2001.

Just moments after the first tweet about the will was posted, Craig Jr.’s ex-girlfriend, Brenna Simon, chimed in, taking aim at the Strabel.

FYI she was my age when she shacked up with MARRIED Sr I’m Jr’s ex so it’s not my place to comment but I hate that woman so much my head is about to explode! Jr saved his life 2x also #icant Sorry Craig I’ll stop but OMG I’m about to drive over there. Not really but I want to pic.twitter.com/9w7xARoMRP — Brenna Simon (@BrennaSimonSays) January 2, 2018

Kacy Sager, who works for Turner Sports, backed up Simon’s assessment of the stepmother with several tweets of her own.

…nothing she said was inaccurate though — Kacy Sager (@THESagerbomb) January 2, 2018

She has the kids in $30k-a-year private school and made him sell everything to build her a 10-bedroom house and two condos in Orlando. I don't think that's it. https://t.co/u2dln9Xx0i — Kacy Sager (@THESagerbomb) January 3, 2018

The point was that WE NEVER WANTED A DIME. WE NEVER WANTED TO CONTEST THE WILL. We made that clear, and she still sent sheriffs to our doors to drag us to court. Isn't it painful to operate under this much faulty knowledge? How aren't you collapsing under the weight of it? https://t.co/YG8vyDdYqY — Kacy Sager (@THESagerbomb) January 3, 2018

Both Craig Jr. and Kacy appeared to be on good terms with their father when he died, and they claim this recent spat has nothing to do with money.