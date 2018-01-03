It was a little more than a year ago the sports world mourned the death of TNT broadcaster Craig Sager, who died after battling leukemia. Known for his flashy wardrobe and on-air wit, the beloved Sager was memorialized with beautiful tributes across the country.
On Tuesday, an ugly family drama surrounding Sager’s will unfolded on social media when Craig Sager Jr. tweeted that his father left nothing for him and his two sisters.
Sager had three children — Craig Jr., Kacy and Krista — by his first marriage to Lisa Gabel from 1980 to 2002. Sager later had two other children with Stacy Strabel, whom he married in 2001.
Just moments after the first tweet about the will was posted, Craig Jr.’s ex-girlfriend, Brenna Simon, chimed in, taking aim at the Strabel.
FYI she was my age when she shacked up with MARRIED Sr
I’m Jr’s ex so it’s not my place to comment but I hate that woman so much my head is about to explode!
Jr saved his life 2x also #icant
Sorry Craig I’ll stop but OMG I’m about to drive over there. Not really but I want to pic.twitter.com/9w7xARoMRP
— Brenna Simon (@BrennaSimonSays) January 2, 2018
Kacy Sager, who works for Turner Sports, backed up Simon’s assessment of the stepmother with several tweets of her own.
…nothing she said was inaccurate though
— Kacy Sager (@THESagerbomb) January 2, 2018
Both Craig Jr. and Kacy appeared to be on good terms with their father when he died, and they claim this recent spat has nothing to do with money.