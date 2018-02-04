Crew fixing field, logo just hours before Super Bowl LII kickoff

Less than three hours before kickoff, the field crew were fixing the field. | Patrick Finley/Sun-Times

Sometimes things don’t go as planned.

Less than three hours before kickoff of Super LII between the Patriots and Eagles, the field crew was fixing an error on the turf at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The crew forgot to put the one-yard hash marks on the NFL logo at centerfield, so people were hand painting them, according to the Providence Journal. The lines are critical because they help officials tell what yard the ball is on.

A Patriots beat reporter for the newspaper shared photos on Twitter at around 3 p.m. of men holding paint brushes and painting the dashes with a stencil.

Kick off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

They forgot hashmarks in the logos – in the Super Bowl – so guys are painting them in with paintbrushes pic.twitter.com/G0DyQ7SmCX — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) February 4, 2018

This is really happening hours before the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/BNQygZ7TEW — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) February 4, 2018

