Sometimes things don’t go as planned.
Less than three hours before kickoff of Super LII between the Patriots and Eagles, the field crew was fixing an error on the turf at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
The crew forgot to put the one-yard hash marks on the NFL logo at centerfield, so people were hand painting them, according to the Providence Journal. The lines are critical because they help officials tell what yard the ball is on.
A Patriots beat reporter for the newspaper shared photos on Twitter at around 3 p.m. of men holding paint brushes and painting the dashes with a stencil.
Kick off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
