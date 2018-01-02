Cris Carter calls Jim Harbaugh ‘most overrated coach in football’

Don’t count Cris Carter in on the Jim Harbaugh fan club.

The former Ohio State great must have been upset when Harbaugh and his Michigan Wolverines ruined the Big Ten’s perfect bowl record on Monday by losing to South Carolina in the Outback Bowl.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer took to Twitter and lashed out at Harbaugh, who is now a combined 2-7 against rivals Ohio State and Michigan State and in bowl games.

Harbaugh is the most overrated coach in football. No creativity after a month of practice. — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) January 1, 2018

Big Ten thanks him for ruining the 7-0 record in bowl games — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) January 1, 2018

The FOX football analyst didn’t stop there, noting that Harbaugh’s failure to win in big games could drop him off some NFL coaching lists.