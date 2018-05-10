Crosstown Showdown is more a rivalry between fans than Cubs and White Sox

Willson Contreras holds the Crosstown Cup after defeating the Chicago White Sox on July 27, 2017 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. | David Banks/Getty Images

What used to be the pinnacle of the season for the Cubs and White Sox is now more of a media and fan event than anything else.

Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr. tried to feed into the White Sox-Cubs rivalry buzz before Wednesday’s game.

“I think [the excitement] builds up as it gets closer and maybe when we get to those games,” Almora said. “But we’re not thinking about those games right now, you know. We’re focusing on the Marlins right now and then who we got next — I don’t even know.”

Who do the Cubs play next?

The White Sox — clearly unbeknown to Almora.

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks only knows who the Cubs host the Sox this weekend because his next scheduled start is Sunday against Sox righty Lucas Giolito.

“If I wasn’t pitching,” Hendricks said, “I might not know.”

It wasn’t always this way.

Once upon a time, the Crosstown Showdown meant something to the Cubs and Sox players. The games used to give off playoff-series vibes whenever the Cubs fans made the trip down to old Comiskey Park or Sox fans dared to step foot in Wrigley Field.

Emotions used to run high. Who could forget the full-on bench brawl on May 20, 2006, after Cubs catcher Michael Barrett punched A.J. Pierzynski in the jaw after the two collided at home plate?

Part of the reason this particular series mattered so much was because both teams had a history of letting their fans down by playing poorly.

Before the Sox and Cubs won a World Series after the turn of the century, the two teams had the longest droughts in MLB. The Cubs’ World Series drought spanned over 108 years (from 1908 to 2016), while the Sox had suffered 88 years without a title (from 1917 to 2005).

Chicago fans took solace in the fact that their team might not be as bad as their crosstown rivals.

The two teams have been meeting annually since interleague play began in 1997, and the Sox currently hold a 58-54 edge over the Cubs.

Sox general manager Rick Hahn believes this series can still offer a high-intensity atmosphere.

“There is certainly an added energy in both of these ballparks when the two teams square off,” Hahn said. “It’s cliché to say playoff atmosphere or the rivalry increases the intensity, but you do feel a little bit of a different vibe where you have a lot of fans from both clubs inside a sold-out ballpark and there’s that pitch-to-pitch excitement.”

But now that both teams have broken their respective curses with the Cubs still competing for World Series rings and the Sox now rebuilding, the crosstown rivalry has sort of lost its glitz and glam. The series is more of a rivalry between the fans than the players, Hendricks said.

“I think for the players it’s fun and it brings a lot of energy for us,” Hendricks said. “It’s really cool for the fans. It’s cool to see how many White Sox fans come down here and all the Cubs fans at their park. I think the rivalry is more amongst the fans. For us, we try to take every game — even a Cardinals [game] or any game — we’re just trying to go out there make pitches, take good at-bats regardless who is it.”

The Crosstown Showdown, a three-game series at Wrigley Field, will begin Friday with first pitch scheduled at 1:20 p.m.