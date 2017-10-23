Cub bench coach Dave Martinez front-runner for Nationals managing job?

Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez was asked by the Washington Nationals to interview for their managerial vacancy – a job Martinez came close to landing after the 2015 season until ownership required previous big-league managing experience.

The Nats, who were eliminated by the Cubs in a dramatic first-round playoff series this month, were expected to get back to Martinez later in the week to schedule the interview.

“I’m excited about it,” said Martinez, who has been Cubs manager Joe Maddon’s bench coach for the past 10 seasons – a stretch that included the Tampa Bay Rays’ first World Series appearance, 2008, and the Cubs’ first World Series championship in more than a century.

RELATED READ: Cubs move quickly to reunite Joe Maddon with old pitching coach Hickey Dave Martinez, right, and Joe Maddon

Some industry insiders suggest Martinez could be a front-runner for the Nationals job.

Martinez, 53, interviewed with Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo for the job that eventually went to Dusty Baker – who was fired after two seasons last week after back-to-back division titles.

Most of Washington’s key players return next season, including Bryce Harper, Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg.

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub

Email: gwittenmyer@suntimes.com