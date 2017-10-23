Eric Hinske takes new job; Nats eyeing Dave Martinez as manager

The Cubs coaching staff will apparently feature a lot of new faces next season.

After firing pitching coach Chris Bosio over the weekend, Cubs assistant hitting coach Eric Hinske left the team Monday to take a promotion with the Los Angeles Angels. Hinske, who had been with the Cubs since December 2013, will be their new hitting coach.

Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez might also be leaving the team.

Martinez was asked by the Washington Nationals to interview for their managerial vacancy – a job Martinez came close to landing after the 2015 season until ownership required previous big-league managing experience.

Dave Martinez, right, and Joe Maddon

The Nats, who were eliminated by the Cubs in a dramatic first-round playoff series this month, were expected to get back to Martinez later in the week to schedule the interview.

“I’m excited about it,” said Martinez, who has been Cubs manager Joe Maddon’s bench coach for the past 10 seasons – a stretch that included the Tampa Bay Rays’ first World Series appearance, 2008, and the Cubs’ first World Series championship in more than a century.

RELATED READ: Cubs move quickly to reunite Joe Maddon with old pitching coach Hickey

Some industry insiders suggest Martinez could be a front-runner for the Nationals job.

Martinez, 53, interviewed with Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo for the job that eventually went to Dusty Baker – who was fired after two seasons last week after back-to-back division titles.

Most of Washington’s key players return next season, including Bryce Harper, Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg.

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub

Email: gwittenmyer@suntimes.com