Cub SS Addison Russell survives trade winds to sail into spring at full speed

MESA, Ariz. – Will Addison Russell win a Gold Glove this year? Hit 20 home runs again? Become an All-Star again?

At this point he’ll just be happy playing a full season again and getting off to a good start in April.

After all, a few months ago he couldn’t be sure he’d even be back with the Cubs this spring.

“There was a lot of trade talk,” said the Cubs’ shortstop, who was one of three or four young core position players linked to various trade talks during the winter.

Russell

One rival team official said the Cubs made Russell available in multiple trade scenarios.

“My initial thoughts were, `I hope it doesn’t happen, but wherever I go I’m going to try to bring what I bring to the table here,’ “ said Russell, who struggled through injuries last season that limited him to 110 games while also playing under the cloud of domestic violence allegation that arose in June.

“It’s a good thing that it doesn’t have to be that way. I’m happy being in a Cubs uniform,” he said. “I want to be in a Cubs uniform for sure.”

In fact, none of the position-player core was traded. After team president Theo Epstein said in October that was a possibility because the Cubs needed to add so much pitching, he was able to fill his pitching needs entirely through free agency.

Russell said he’s not surprised the Cubs tried to keep the core intact.

“Who would want to break that up?” he said. “It’s a beautiful thing. Javy [Baez] and I in the middle. [Kyle] Schwarber sometimes playing catcher but mainly outfield. And [Kris Bryant] over there in the hot corner. And of course [Anthony] Rizzo at first. And you’ve got a Gold Glover [Jason Heyward] in right field.

“It’s really hard to break that up.”

Russell, the starting National League shortstop in the 2016 All-Star game, is all the way back from a lengthy foot injury, he said, and is on a strength and maintenance program for a troublesome throwing shoulder that has cost him time the last two years.

“The body feels good. The mind feels good,” he said. “I’m looking forward to starting off the spring 100 percent.”

Manager Joe Maddon said he expects a big bounce-back season from Russell, with the arm program and continued maturation at the plate the keys to that.

Russell said last year’s struggles has put a chip on his shoulder going into this year.

“Absolutely,” he said “Especially with the injuries. I definitely wanted to showcase some more of my talent last year than I displayed. Going into this year it’s just mainly staying level-headed and then also staying healthy and producing and being out there on that field.”

