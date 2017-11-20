Cubs announce 2018 Spring Training schedule

Baseball 11/20/2017, 02:26pm
Sun-Times Staff
The Cubs will begin their 34-game Spring Training slate Feb. 23 against the Milwaukee Brewers in Maryvale, Arizona.

The team’s home opener at Sloan Park in Mesa will be Feb. 24. against the Texas Rangers.

The Cubs will have 16 home games in Mesa and 16 road games in the Cactus League. They will close their Spring Training schedule in Las Vegas against their 2016 World Series foe, the Cleveland Indians. The Cubs are expected to announce additional games to finish spring training slate at a later time.

The Cubs and White Sox will face off meet three times in the spring, with two games at Sloan Park on Feb. 27 and March 10. The Cubs play the Sox in Glendale on March 16.

Individual tickets will go on sale 11 a.m. Jan. 6 on cubs.com, 1 (800) THE-CUBS. They will also be available at Sloan Park.

The Cubs 2018 Spring Training schedule is below.  All games are scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m. Arizona time, which is 2:05 p.m. Chicago time, unless otherwise noted. Split squad games are noted with an (ss).

  • DATE                                                                    OPPONENT                                                                               SITE
  • Friday, February 23                                             Milwaukee Brewers                                                                    Maryvale
  • Saturday, February 24                                         Texas Rangers                                                                           SLOAN PARK
  • Sunday, February 25                                            San Francisco Giants                                                                 Scottsdale
  • Monday, February 26                                          Seattle Mariners                                                                         SLOAN PARK
  • Tuesday, February 27                                          Chicago White Sox                                                                     SLOAN PARK
  • Wednesday, February 28                                    Oakland Athletics                                                                      SLOAN PARK
  • Thursday, March 1                                               Colorado Rockies                                                                      SLOAN PARK
  • Friday, March 2                                                    Los Angeles Angels (1:10 PM)                                                 Tempe
  • Saturday, March 3                                                Cincinnati Reds                                                                          SLOAN PARK
  • Sunday, March 4                                                   Arizona Diamondbacks (1:10 PM)                                            Scottsdale
  • Monday, March 5                                                 Colorado Rockies (1:10 PM)                                                     Scottsdale
  • Tuesday, March 6                                                 Los Angeles Dodgers                                                               SLOAN PARK
  • Wednesday, March 7                                           Cleveland Indians (6:05 PM)                                                     Goodyear
  • Thursday, March 8                                               San Diego Padres                                                                      SLOAN PARK
  • Friday, March 9                                                    Los Angeles Angels                                                                  SLOAN PARK
  • Saturday, March 10                                              Chicago White Sox (ss)                                                             SLOAN PARK
  •                                                                               Los Angeles Dodgers (ss, 7:05 PM)                                        Glendale
  • Sunday, March 11                                                 Oakland Athletics                                                                      Mesa
  • Monday, March 12                                               OFF DAY
  • Tuesday, March 13                                               San Diego Padres (ss, 1:10 PM)                                               Peoria
  •                                                                               San Francisco Giants (ss, 7:05 PM)                                          SLOAN PARK
  • Wednesday, March 14                                         Kansas City Royals                                                                   Surprise
  • Thursday, March 15                                             Arizona Diamondbacks                                                             SLOAN PARK
  • Friday, March 16                                                  Chicago White Sox                                                                     Glendale
  • Saturday, March 17                                              Cleveland Indians (ss)                                                              SLOAN PARK
  •                                                                               Cleveland Indians (ss, 4:05 PM Vegas Time)                          Las Vegas
  • Sunday, March 18                                                 Kansas City Royals (ss)                                                            SLOAN PARK
  •                                                                               Cleveland Indians (ss, 1:05 PM Vegas Time)                          Las Vegas
  • Monday, March 19                                               Cincinnati Reds (6:05 PM)                                                         Goodyear
  • Tuesday, March 20                                               OFF DAY
  • Wednesday, March 21                                         Texas Rangers                                                                           Surprise
  • Thursday, March 22                                             San Francisco Giants (7:05 PM)                                                Scottsdale
  • Friday, March 23                                                  Milwaukee Brewers                                                                    SLOAN PARK
  • Saturday, March 24                                              Colorado Rockies (ss, 7:05 PM)                                               SLOAN PARK
  •                                                                               Seattle Mariners (ss, 6:40 PM)                                                  Peoria
  • Sunday, March 25                                                 Kansas City Royals (12:05 PM)                                                Surprise

