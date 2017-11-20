Cubs announce 2018 Spring Training schedule
The Cubs will begin their 34-game Spring Training slate Feb. 23 against the Milwaukee Brewers in Maryvale, Arizona.
The team’s home opener at Sloan Park in Mesa will be Feb. 24. against the Texas Rangers.
The Cubs will have 16 home games in Mesa and 16 road games in the Cactus League. They will close their Spring Training schedule in Las Vegas against their 2016 World Series foe, the Cleveland Indians. The Cubs are expected to announce additional games to finish spring training slate at a later time.
The Cubs and White Sox will face off meet three times in the spring, with two games at Sloan Park on Feb. 27 and March 10. The Cubs play the Sox in Glendale on March 16.
Individual tickets will go on sale 11 a.m. Jan. 6 on cubs.com, 1 (800) THE-CUBS. They will also be available at Sloan Park.
The Cubs 2018 Spring Training schedule is below. All games are scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m. Arizona time, which is 2:05 p.m. Chicago time, unless otherwise noted. Split squad games are noted with an (ss).
- DATE OPPONENT SITE
- Friday, February 23 Milwaukee Brewers Maryvale
- Saturday, February 24 Texas Rangers SLOAN PARK
- Sunday, February 25 San Francisco Giants Scottsdale
- Monday, February 26 Seattle Mariners SLOAN PARK
- Tuesday, February 27 Chicago White Sox SLOAN PARK
- Wednesday, February 28 Oakland Athletics SLOAN PARK
- Thursday, March 1 Colorado Rockies SLOAN PARK
- Friday, March 2 Los Angeles Angels (1:10 PM) Tempe
- Saturday, March 3 Cincinnati Reds SLOAN PARK
- Sunday, March 4 Arizona Diamondbacks (1:10 PM) Scottsdale
- Monday, March 5 Colorado Rockies (1:10 PM) Scottsdale
- Tuesday, March 6 Los Angeles Dodgers SLOAN PARK
- Wednesday, March 7 Cleveland Indians (6:05 PM) Goodyear
- Thursday, March 8 San Diego Padres SLOAN PARK
- Friday, March 9 Los Angeles Angels SLOAN PARK
- Saturday, March 10 Chicago White Sox (ss) SLOAN PARK
- Los Angeles Dodgers (ss, 7:05 PM) Glendale
- Sunday, March 11 Oakland Athletics Mesa
- Monday, March 12 OFF DAY
- Tuesday, March 13 San Diego Padres (ss, 1:10 PM) Peoria
- San Francisco Giants (ss, 7:05 PM) SLOAN PARK
- Wednesday, March 14 Kansas City Royals Surprise
- Thursday, March 15 Arizona Diamondbacks SLOAN PARK
- Friday, March 16 Chicago White Sox Glendale
- Saturday, March 17 Cleveland Indians (ss) SLOAN PARK
- Cleveland Indians (ss, 4:05 PM Vegas Time) Las Vegas
- Sunday, March 18 Kansas City Royals (ss) SLOAN PARK
- Cleveland Indians (ss, 1:05 PM Vegas Time) Las Vegas
- Monday, March 19 Cincinnati Reds (6:05 PM) Goodyear
- Tuesday, March 20 OFF DAY
- Wednesday, March 21 Texas Rangers Surprise
- Thursday, March 22 San Francisco Giants (7:05 PM) Scottsdale
- Friday, March 23 Milwaukee Brewers SLOAN PARK
- Saturday, March 24 Colorado Rockies (ss, 7:05 PM) SLOAN PARK
- Seattle Mariners (ss, 6:40 PM) Peoria
- Sunday, March 25 Kansas City Royals (12:05 PM) Surprise