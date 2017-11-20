Cubs announce 2018 Spring Training schedule

The Cubs will begin their 34-game Spring Training slate Feb. 23 against the Milwaukee Brewers in Maryvale, Arizona.

The team’s home opener at Sloan Park in Mesa will be Feb. 24. against the Texas Rangers.

The Cubs will have 16 home games in Mesa and 16 road games in the Cactus League. They will close their Spring Training schedule in Las Vegas against their 2016 World Series foe, the Cleveland Indians. The Cubs are expected to announce additional games to finish spring training slate at a later time.

The Cubs and White Sox will face off meet three times in the spring, with two games at Sloan Park on Feb. 27 and March 10. The Cubs play the Sox in Glendale on March 16.

Kevin Dunham of Chicago plays catch at Sloan Park before a spring training baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox on Feb. 27, 2017, in Mesa, Ariz. | Morry Gash/AP

Individual tickets will go on sale 11 a.m. Jan. 6 on cubs.com, 1 (800) THE-CUBS. They will also be available at Sloan Park.

The Cubs 2018 Spring Training schedule is below. All games are scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m. Arizona time, which is 2:05 p.m. Chicago time, unless otherwise noted. Split squad games are noted with an (ss).