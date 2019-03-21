Cubs 5, Giants 5: ‘Best’ start of spring for Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks

MESA, Ariz. — After giving up a two-run homer to the Giants’ Brandon Belt in the first, Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks settled in to shut down the Giants until the sixth – facing one over the minimum through the fifth inning after the homer.

He left with two out in the fifth after allowing a run on a leadoff double followed by a single in a game that finished in a 5-5 tie at Sloan Park — the second straight tie for the Cubs (15-11-2).

“That was the best [start] feeling-wise, for sure,” he said. “I saw the glove better. My timing was better, more in sync.”

He’s scheduled for an abbreviated tuneup Tuesday against the Red Sox, just ahead of his season debut, likely against the Braves on April 1.

Victor Caratini homered in the fourth, his second hit of the game. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Flying solo

Albert Almora Jr. led off the bottom of the first with a homer to left-center, and Victor Caratini added a solo shot to right in the fourth for his second hit of the game for all of the scoring by the projected Cubs big leaguers in the game.

Strop on tap

Late-inning reliever Pedro Strop (right hamstring), the likely first choice to fill in for closer Brandon Morrow (elbow) the first month of the season, is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday.

If he fares well, he said his next step is to make at least one appearance in a game before camp opens.

His chances of opening the season on time? “A hundred percent,” he said Thursday. “I don’t make the decision though. But health-wise, 100 percent.”

Speaking of Morrow

The Cubs’ closer threw from a mound for the second time this spring on Thursday as he continues a slow-and-steady rehab process since November debridement surgery.

He threw 25 pitches, all fastballs, he said.

“All good,” Morrow said of Thursday’s session.

On deck: Split squad: Rangers at Cubs, Mesa, Arizona, 3:05 p.m. Friday, Ch. 9, cubs.com radio, Jordan Romano vs. Jose Quintana; Cubs at Indians, Goodyear, Arizona, 8:05 p.m. Friday, 670-AM, Duane Underwood Jr. vs. Corey Kluber.