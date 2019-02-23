Cubs 8, Brewers 4: Kris Bryant homers in spring-opening victory

MESA, Ariz. — Saying he was motivated by Twitter critics and trade rumors after struggling through a shoulder issue and power-drained second half last year, 2016 MVP Kris Bryant drove a two-run homer to left field in his first at-bat of the spring off Chase Anderson as the Cubs beat the rival Brewers in the Cactus League opener for both teams.

He also added a line single in his other at-bat in the game at Sloan Park and started a sharp 5-4-3 double play to end the top of the third in between.

Of those critics, Bryant said after the game: “Bring it.”

Big Z with the W

A bad throw from Jim Adduci at first allowed Saladino to slide into second with a stolen base after Zagurski had him picked off.

Mike Zagurski, 36, the 240-pound left-hander who was the subject of Rick Morrissey’s must-read column this week, pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the third to earn the victory.

Zagurski, who spent two years in Japan before returning to U.S. baseball in ’17 and pitching briefly with the Brewers last year, gave up a ground ball single leading off the inning and a pair of one-out walks before Bryant’s double play.

He also struck out slugger Eric Thames and then had Tyler Saladino picked off first before a wide throw to second allowed Saladino to escape with a stolen base.

Big boys of rotation to debut

The Cubs’ projected starting five make their spring debuts in this order: Jon Lester Monday against the Padres, Yu Darvish Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Cole Hamels Wednesday at Rangers, Kyle Hendricks Thursday against the Athletics and Jose Quintana Friday at Diamondbacks.

Should anyone read anything into that for the purposes of opening the regular season?

“Go ahead,” manager Joe Maddon said. “Whatever you want.”

On deck: Cubs at Giants, Scottsdale, Ariz., 2:05 p.m. (CT), cubs.com radio, Tyler Chatwood vs. Madison Bumgarner.