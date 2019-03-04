Cubs 9, Reds 1: Albert Almora Jr. sets tone with leadoff homer

GOODYEAR, Ariz. –Albert Almora Jr. led off the game by jumping on a 2-0 fastball from right-hander Tony Santillan and driving it over the fence in left-center for his first homer of the spring Monday as the Cubs beat the Reds 9-1 in a Cactus League game at Goodyear Stadium.

It was a 2-0 game until the Cubs batted around for five runs in the seventh inning. Almora finished 1-for-3.

Hamels at home

Starter Cole Hamels stayed behind in Mesa rather than face the division-rival Reds, and threw 45 pitches over three innings in a simulated game, facing teammates Anthony Rizzo, Jason Heyward and Ian Happ.

Almora makes a leaping catch at the wall in the fourth inning Monday. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Hamels didn’t allow a hit in the “scoreless outing” but at one point cussed at himself over a pitch he left up that caught Happ looking for strike three.

“I take it seriously even though it’s a backfield game,” said Hamels, who worked mostly on off-speed pitches. “I’ve got a lot of work I’m trying to get done.”

Mills success

Facing many of the Reds regulars, right-hander Alec Mills pitched two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and a walk.

He struck out three, including Yasiel Puig with a man on in the first, and – after a subsequent error put two men on – Scott Schebler to end the threat.

Montgomery “debuts”

Left-handed swingman Mike Montgomery pitched two innings of the simulated game (29 pitches) for his first game action of the spring and is expected to make his Cactus League season debut Saturday in one of the split-squad games.

“I just wanted to feel good,” said Montgomery, whose work in camp was delayed by a sore shoulder as camp opened. “It felt pretty smooth, definitely better than I anticipated.”

Montgomery said he expects to be fully stretched out ready for anything the team needs when the season starts.

On deck: Cubs at Angels, Tempe, Arizona, 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, cubs.com radio, Kyle Hendricks vs. Tyler Skaggs.