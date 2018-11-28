Cubs acquire infielder Ronald Torreyes from Yankees, sign LHP Kyle Ryan

The Cubs announced Wednesday that they acquired infielder Ronald Torreyes from the New York Yankees for a player to be named or cash considerations and signed left-hander Kyle Ryan, who played last season with Class AAA Iowa.

The Cubs first acquired Torreyes in 2011 — one year after he signed with the Cincinnati Reds as a non-drafted free agent. As part of one of the first moves made by team president Theo Epstein, the Cubs sent left-hander Sean Marshall to the Reds in December 2011 for Torreyes, left-hander Travis Wood and outfielder Dave Sappelt.

Torreyes, who made his major-league debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015, is a career .281 hitter (162-for-576) with 30 doubles, four home runs and 56 RBI in 229 games with the Dodgers and Yankees. The 26-year-old from Venezuela has played four different positions in the big league: second base (92 games), third base (74 games), shortstop (60 games) and right field (three games).

Last season, Torreyes hit .280 (28-for-100) in 41 games with the Yankees. He also spent some time with Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Cubs acquired Ronald Torreyes from the Yankees. | Elsa/Getty Images

Ryan has a 3.87 ERA in 86 mostly relief appearances for the Detroit Tigers.

At 27, he has spent the majority of his last nine seasons with six minor-league teams. Last season with Iowa, Ryan went 1-2 with Iowa and pitched 66 innings with a 2.86 ERA over 22 games (eight starts).

With the two moves, the Cubs’ 40-man roster is filled.