Cubs add reliever Steve Cishek, still seek starter as Meetings wrap up

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Working the phones? The Cubs left the Winter Meetings on Thursday looking more like they were working on a new Hallmark Channel movie.

A Starter for Christmas.

“Families won’t be happy with executives if the next 10 days aren’t really busy,” team president Theo Epstein said, “because Christmas could be threatened.”

If the Cubs and other teams don’t start signing more players in time for them to know by then where they’re headed next year?

The Cubs and Steve Cishek agreed to a two-year deal.

“We’re all going to get coal in our stockings,” Epstein said.

The Cubs got bullpen business done this week during the meetings near Orlando, including a two-year agreement Thursday morning with side-arming right-hander Steve Cishek.

The deal, pending a team physical, reportedly pays $12 million to $14 million.

Cishek, 31, joins the late-inning crew that got a boost early in the week with the two-year, $21 million signing of right-hander Brandon Morrow, last year’s setup ace for the Dodgers.

The Cubs aren’t done with the bullpen redesign, and a reunion with free agent closer Wade Davis isn’t out of the question as the Cubs maintain contact despite slimmer wallets with each signing (and don’t believe the resurrected Zach Britton trade rumors, by the way).

But it’s the effort to acquire one more starter in a slow-moving market that bears watching next.

Consider that as of late Thursday the biggest free agent contract for a starting pitcher this offseason still was Tyler Chatwood’s three-year, $38 million deal with the Cubs.

“That won’t last long,” Epstein predicted.

The Cubs have long had their eye on Rays free agent Alex Cobb, who has publicly expressed affinity for the Cubs and new pitching coach Jim Hickey – the only big-league pitching coach Cobb has had, with the Rays.

But sources say Cobb’s asking price, believed to be about $20 million per year, has lowered the temperature on the Cubs’ desire for the right-hander with an injury history and a career high of 179 1/3 innings.

Depending on whether the Cubs spend on a bigger late-inning reliever such as Davis, their options might increasingly turn to potential trades.

“I think we’ve talked to every team since we’ve been here,” Epstein said Wednesday.

But most of this year’s free agent starters are still available, and that seems the preferred route.

“The starter market’s a little slower to develop, seemingly, both in free agency and trades,” Epstein said. “So we’re going to be patient.”

That has a chance to change very quickly now that teams have left the building at the Dolphin and Swan Resort with satchels full of new information and price points on players.

“You have to be really well prepared leaving here and know what the market is and what guys want,” general manager Jed Hoyer said, noting the later schedule for the Winter Meetings this year that leaves even less time between them and the holidays.

“You know that 10 days [after the meetings] is going to be unbelievably active,” he said, “because guys want to know where they’re going for Christmas.”

Notes: Cishek, who had a 2.01 ERA in 49 appearances as a setup man for Seattle and the Rays last season, is a former closer with 25 saves for the Mariners as recently as 2016. He earned 34 and 39 saves for the Marlins in 2013 and ’14. Despite a recent dip in velocity, his splits against right-handers remained especially strong, which could be big in a division race against the Cardinals. …The Cubs didn’t select any players in the major-league portion of Thursday’s Rule 5 draft; they lost Class A right-hander Pedro Araujo to the Orioles. A selected player must stick on his new team’s big-league roster all season or be offered back to the original club for a fraction of the $100,000 drafting fee.

PEN MIGHTIER THAN BEFORE?

What the Cubs’ projected bullpen looks like after three free agent acquisitions this offseason (*), with more moves still possible (with 2017 performances):

*RHP Brandon Morrow (45 G, 2.06 ERA, 2 saves)

*RHP Steve Cishek (49, 2.01, 1)

RHP Carl Edwards Jr. (73, 2.98, 0)

RHP Pedro Strop (69, 2.83, 0)

RHP Justin Grimm (50, 5.53, 1)

LHP Mike Montgomery (44, 3.38, 3)

LHP Justin Wilson (65, 3.41, 13)

*LHP Dario Alvarez (20, 2.76, 0)

Note: Montgomery made 14 starts among his 44 appearances.

