Cubs add reliever Xavier Cedeno on $900,000 deal

MESA, Ariz. — It didn’t take long for the Cubs to “squeeze” that one more reliever into the payroll once team president Theo Epstein on Tuesday suggested it could happen.

The Cubs added veteran left-hander Xavier Cedeno to their bullpen mix on Wednesday after agreeing to a one-year, $900,000 contract, which also includes $300,000 in performance incentives, sources confirmed.

Cedeno, 32, has a career 3.69 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings for five teams over an eight-year big-league career.

He went 2-0 with a 2.43 ERA in 48 games for the White Sox and Brewers last season, producing a 1.13 ERA in 15 games for the Brewers after an Aug. 31 trade.

Cedeno with the White Sox last season.

He take the roster spot vacated by Kendall Graveman Wednesday (put on 60-day injured list as expected) and becomes the 42nd pitcher in Cubs camp this spring.