Cubs add reliever Xavier Cedeno on $900,000 deal
MESA, Ariz. — It didn’t take long for the Cubs to “squeeze” that one more reliever into the payroll once team president Theo Epstein on Tuesday suggested it could happen.
The Cubs added veteran left-hander Xavier Cedeno to their bullpen mix on Wednesday after agreeing to a one-year, $900,000 contract, which also includes $300,000 in performance incentives, sources confirmed.
Cedeno, 32, has a career 3.69 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings for five teams over an eight-year big-league career.
He went 2-0 with a 2.43 ERA in 48 games for the White Sox and Brewers last season, producing a 1.13 ERA in 15 games for the Brewers after an Aug. 31 trade.
He take the roster spot vacated by Kendall Graveman Wednesday (put on 60-day injured list as expected) and becomes the 42nd pitcher in Cubs camp this spring.