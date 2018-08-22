Cubs put Addison Russell on 10-day disabled list with sprained finger

The Cubs put shortstop Addison Russell on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to Monday) with a sprained left middle finger, the team announced Wednesday.

Russell, who has also been dealing with shoulder soreness for more than a week, told reporters on Sunday that the pain was “tolerable.”

“If I can go, I’m probably going to go,” Russell said. “If I can’t, I’ll let Joe know.”

Fans can expect Russell to be activated no earlier than September.

Chicago Cubs' Addison Russell flips a baseball in the dugout in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. | Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Russell, who is hitting .231 with 13 strikeouts and just two RBI in 17 games (14 starts) this month, has been just one part of the Cubs’ slumping offense. In an attempt to add some type of spark to the lineup, the Cubs acquired second baseman Daniel Murphy in a waiver trade from the Nationals on Tuesday.

Murphy, 33, spent almost half the season on the disabled list but has hit .300 with a .341 on-base percentage and 15 extra-base hits since being activated in mid-June. He’s also a strong at-bat in the playoffs. Murphy batted .323 in 24 games over the last three postseasons.

With Russell out, the Cubs put Javier Baez at shortstop and Murphy at second base for their road game against the Tigers on Wednesday night. With Kris Bryant still on the disabled list, David Bote will start at third base.