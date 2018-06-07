Cubs 06/07/2018, 04:36pm

Cubs’ Addison Russell (finger) avoids DL

Gordon Wittenmyer
@GDubCub | email

After Cubs shortstop Addison Russell took batting practice and fielding practice again Thursday morning, the Cubs decided against putting him on the 10-day DL for his injured left middle finger.

Russell, who hasn’t played since leaving Sunday’s game after jamming the finger on a swing, still is not 100 percent but has improved daily and is expected to return to the lineup during this weekend’s series against the Pirates.

NotesAnthony Rizzo’s homer in the fourth inning Thursday was his 175th as a Cub, putting him alone in 13th place on the Cubs’ all-time list, passing Andre Dawson. …Rizzo added a second RBI on a sacrifice fly in the fifth – giving him 19 RBIs in his last 18 games in which he has an at-bat. … Jason Heyward’s ninth-inning grand slam Wednesday night was the first walk-off grand slam hit with the Cubs trailing since Ron Santo hit one in September 25, 1968, against the Dodgers. He was not in Thursday’s lineup.

 

