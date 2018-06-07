Cubs’ Addison Russell (finger) avoids DL

After Cubs shortstop Addison Russell took batting practice and fielding practice again Thursday morning, the Cubs decided against putting him on the 10-day DL for his injured left middle finger.

Russell, who hasn’t played since leaving Sunday’s game after jamming the finger on a swing, still is not 100 percent but has improved daily and is expected to return to the lineup during this weekend’s series against the Pirates.

Notes: Anthony Rizzo’s homer in the fourth inning Thursday was his 175th as a Cub, putting him alone in 13th place on the Cubs’ all-time list, passing Andre Dawson. …Rizzo added a second RBI on a sacrifice fly in the fifth – giving him 19 RBIs in his last 18 games in which he has an at-bat. … Jason Heyward’s ninth-inning grand slam Wednesday night was the first walk-off grand slam hit with the Cubs trailing since Ron Santo hit one in September 25, 1968, against the Dodgers. He was not in Thursday’s lineup.