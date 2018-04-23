Cubs’ Addison Russell hospitalized briefly in Denver for allergic reaction

CLEVELAND – Cubs shortstop Addison Russell stayed behind overnight in Denver Sunday night after the team’s victory over the Rockies because of an allergic reaction to something he ate from the postgame spread in the clubhouse, he said.

Russell said he spent a couple of hours at a Denver hospital for observation Sunday night and felt much better by the time he was back at the hotel.

He flew to Cleveland Monday to rejoin the team. He said Monday that he felt normal and thought he could play Tuesday when the Cubs open a two-game series against the Indians on their first trip to Cleveland since the 2016 World Series.

Russell had a day off from the starting lineup Sunday afternoon but was needed off the bench as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning and played the rest of the game.

Russell, who has a shellfish allergy, said he “blew up” after eating something he thinks might have had shrimp in it but was mistakenly labeled.