Cubs’ Addison Russell: ‘I am accountable for my past actions’

MESA, Ariz. — Cubs shortstop Addison Russell apologized for mentally and physically abusing his ex-wife.

“I’m sorry for the hurt that I caused,” Russell said in a news conference Friday. “I’m trying my best efforts to become a better person.

“I know that there’s been a lot that has been said and reported, I don’t want to get into [the details.] I am accountable for my past actions, I’m not proud of the person I was, but I do want to own this issue.”

Russell previously denied the allegations, but he repeatedly said he wanted to “own” his actions.

Russell during informal practice early this week.

“I want to be accountable for the hurt that I put Melisa through and the pain that she went through,” he said, “that’s what I want to own.”

Addison Russell addresses the media from spring training. https://t.co/scnU190ZGr — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) February 15, 2019

Before Friday, Russell, who will be a full participant in camp, hadn’t talked to the media except through prepared, written statements since he was put on administrative leave Sept. 21.

The Cubs have given Russell a “conditional second chance” to return to the field if he meets what they say is a steep set of requirements, regardless of the terms of his league-mandated 40-game suspension.

“It’s one step at a time,” manager Joe Maddon said. “Everything’s a process, and today begins that process [with Russell’s media conference].

“We’re working our way through this, too. It’s kind of new ground for us, too. … It’s not even about baseball right now.”

Cubs players said they support the front office’s decision to give Russell another opportunity.

“We’re human. He made a mistake,” reliever Pedro Strop said last month. “If he does the right thing, if he does whatever he needs to do, he’s going to be welcome to come back.”

