Cubs’ Addison Russell: ‘I am accountable for my past actions’
MESA, Ariz. — Cubs shortstop Addison Russell apologized for mentally and physically abusing his ex-wife.
“I’m sorry for the hurt that I caused,” Russell said in a news conference Friday. “I’m trying my best efforts to become a better person.
“I know that there’s been a lot that has been said and reported, I don’t want to get into [the details.] I am accountable for my past actions, I’m not proud of the person I was, but I do want to own this issue.”
Russell previously denied the allegations, but he repeatedly said he wanted to “own” his actions.
“I want to be accountable for the hurt that I put Melisa through and the pain that she went through,” he said, “that’s what I want to own.”
Before Friday, Russell, who will be a full participant in camp, hadn’t talked to the media except through prepared, written statements since he was put on administrative leave Sept. 21.
The Cubs have given Russell a “conditional second chance” to return to the field if he meets what they say is a steep set of requirements, regardless of the terms of his league-mandated 40-game suspension.
“It’s one step at a time,” manager Joe Maddon said. “Everything’s a process, and today begins that process [with Russell’s media conference].
“We’re working our way through this, too. It’s kind of new ground for us, too. … It’s not even about baseball right now.”
Cubs players said they support the front office’s decision to give Russell another opportunity.
“We’re human. He made a mistake,” reliever Pedro Strop said last month. “If he does the right thing, if he does whatever he needs to do, he’s going to be welcome to come back.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.