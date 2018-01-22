Cubs post video of Addison Russell ‘in his element’

Addison Russell works out in Pensacola, Florida, in the offseason. (via Cubs)

Spring training is still about a month off, but that hasn’t stopped the Cubs from giving fans a glimpse into the players’ offseason lives.

A few weeks back, we got to see how the winter workout regimen is paying off for Kyle Schwarber.

On Monday, the Cubs posted a video of shortstop Addison Russell jogging and spending some time with his daughter on the beach in Pensacola, Florida. The post read: “.Addison_Russell in his element.”

Russell, who turns 24 on Tuesday, says his individual goals are “remaining healthy the whole season” and adds that “an All-Star game would be nice.”

Russell had 12 home runs and 43 RBI in 110 games last season as he fought through injuries and dealt with an ongoing domestic-violence allegation. In 2016, Russell had 21 home runs and 95 RBI in 151 games, made the NL All-Star team and helped the Cubs win the World Series.

In the video, Russell says he feels like the team is “going to be ready coming into spring training, and hopefully ready to win a World Series.”