LHP Brian Duensing agrees to return to Cubs on two-year deal

The Cubs have reached an agreement with left-hander Brian Duensing, one of their most productive relievers last year, on a two-year, $7 million deal, sources confirmed Wednesday.

Duensing, who turns 35 next -month, was a trusted key to manager Joe Maddon’s bullpen after the Cubs signed him to a one-year, $2 million deal before last season.

He finished 2017 with a 2.74 ERA in 68 appearances with a career-high 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

He provides reliable left-handed depth for a bullpen that had only Justin Wilson and, likely, Mike Montgomery locked into bullpen spots.

Duensing during the playoffs last fall.

Montgomery could be in the mix for a starting job, depending on what the Cubs do to address the rotation vacancy they’re trying to fill with a frontline addition.

