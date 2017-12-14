Cubs agree to terms with former closer Steve Cishek

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The Cubs nabbed another late-inning reliever on the way out of the Winter Meetings Thursday, having agreed to a multiyear contract with former Marlins and Mariners closer Steve Cishek, sources said.

Cishek, 31, had a 2.01 ERA in 49 appearances as a setup man for Seattle and the Rays last season.

The right-hander had 25 saves for the Mariners in 2016, his first season as a regular closer since earning 34 and 39 saves for the Marlins in 2013 and ’14.

He joins right-hander Brandon Morrow, last year’s setup ace for the Dodgers, in a revamped back end of the Cubs’ bullpen. Morrow signed a two-year, $21 million deal early in the week.

Steve Cishek

The move appears to make a reunion with free agent closer Wade Davis far less likely, but the Cubs have stayed in contact with Davis’ agent.

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub