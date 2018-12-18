Cubs agree to terms with infielder Daniel Descalso

The Cubs landed their veteran hitter and strong clubhouse presence they prioritized this winter, agreeing to terms Tuesday with free agent Daniel Descalso on a two-year contract.

Sources confirm the deal is worth $5 million and includes a $3.5 million club option for 2021.

Descalso, 32, spent the first five seasons of his career with the rival Cardinals before playing two seasons each with the Rockies and Diamondbacks.

A versatile infielder, Descalso has played mostly second base and third in his career but also has 179 games at shortstop, giving the Cubs a left-handed option for second base and insurance behind Javy Baez at short while Addison Russell serves the final 28 games of his domestic violence suspension.

He also has played 48 games in left field, most of that with the Diamondbacks.

But the most impressive trait for the veteran of five postseasons might be the strong clubhouse influence credited with contributing to the Cardinals’ 2013 NL championship and the Diamondbacks’ 2017 playoff run.

“I think the right guy with the right professionalism does make a difference,” general manager Jed Hoyer said during last week’s winter meetings, discussing the club’s desire to fill what it felt was a void in the clubhouse as influential teammates such as David Ross and Jon Jay cycled off the roster in recent seasons.

“I think that’s something we felt we missed last year,” Hoyer said. “That’s not to say we don’t have a bunch of guys that have leadership qualities. We absolutely do. But we have such a young group, even still young now. They might be experienced, and they’ve won a lot, but they’re still very young.

“I think having someone who’s been through the game a little longer with a little more perspective that can help out with some of the difficult times is important.”

It looms as potentially more important as the Cubs try to fill gaps on the roster with less available resources this winter, at a time other teams in the division seem to be ramping up competitive efforts — and with an almost entirely new coaching staff.

Team president Theo Epstein has called the 2019 season “a year of reckoning” for the organization as it seeks most of its improvement from within.

Ross, considered by the club an ideal candidate for its bench coach vacancy, instead signed a multi-year extension with ESPN as an analyst for games and in-studio work.

Ross remains a special assistant in the front office.

The Cubs tied the Brewers for the best record in the National League last year (95) but were quickly eliminated in a low-scoring division-tiebreaker loss and 13-inning wild-card loss to the Rockies.

A career .240 hitter, Descalso hit .238 with a career-high 13 homers and 57 RBI last season, in 423 plate appearances — three short of his 2012 career-high.

The Cubs remain in the market for at least two mid-level bullpen arms and a veteran backup catcher.