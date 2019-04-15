Cubs set June 3 for makeup game vs. Angels

The Cubs and Angels will meet back up at Wrigley Field on June 3 to play last weekend’s postponed game. The two teams were unable to meet Sunday due to inclement weather that sprayed the area with snow and sleet throughout the afternoon, so they’ll be reconvening on an off day in order to make up the missed matchup.

First pitch for the rescheduled game is at 3:05 p.m. CT.

Both teams will be heading to Chicago from road trips in order to play the makeup game.

The Cubs will be heading home from St. Louis after a six-game road trip that also passes through Houston.

The Angels will have to fly from Seattle, where they complete a three-game series on June 2, before leaving Chicago immediately afterwards to play the Athletics at home June 4. That’s going to be a busy stretch for Los Angeles.

All tickets from the April 14 matchup between the Cubs and Angels will be honored for the June 3 contest. A replica Wrigley Field statue giveaway previously scheduled for the original game will be distributed to the first 10,000 early arriving fans.