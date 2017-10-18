Cubs announce Game 4 lineup, Almora and Baez in, Heyward sits

Baseball 10/18/2017, 03:23pm
Madeline Kenney
email

It’s all or nothing for the Cubs as they take on the Dodgers in an elimination game at Wrigley Field Wednesday night.

The Cubs released their Game 4 of the NLCS lineup.

Albert Almora Jr. and Javy Baez will start for the Cubs, while Jason Heyward will take a seat in the dugout.

The move to take Heyward out of the lineup isn’t all that surprising from an offensive standpoint. Heyward has been less than impressive at the plate this postseason. He’s 2-for-16 this postseason with three strikeouts and three walks.

Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr. celebrates a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning of Game 1 of baseball's National League Championship Series in Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. | Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

But Heyward isn’t the only Cubs player going cold at the plate. Baez has also been in a postseason slump.

Here’s how the Cubs lineup looks:

Albert Almora Jr. CF
Kyle Schwarber LF
Kris Bryant 3B
Anthony Rizzo 1B
Willson Contreras C
Addison Russell SS
Javy Baez 2B
Jon Jay RF
Jake Arrieta P

Previously from Sports

The Bobby Portis punch was a result of more dysfunction in leadership
Kris Bryant admits Cubs are
Kyle Fuller becoming a difference-maker for solid Bears defense
Bulls turn focus to the clean-up after the Mirotic-Portis altercation