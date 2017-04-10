Cubs announce starting pitching rotation for NLDS

Joe Maddon announced Wednesday the Cubs starting rotation for the National League Division Series.

The Cubs will open up the series against the Nationals on Friday with Kyle Hendricks on the mound.

Jon Lester will take the bump on Saturday for Game 2 at Nationals Park.

Jose Quintana and Jake Arrieta will round out the rotation back at Wrigley for Game 3 and 4 (if necessary) on Monday and Tuesday.

Kyle Hendricks will start Game 1 of NLDS. | Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

The Cubs aren’t ready to announce John Lackey’s role in this year’s postseason.

Game 1 Hendricks. Then lester, Q, arrieta — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) October 4, 2017

In August, the Cubs put Lester on the disabled list with a shoulder injury. Maddon said that the injury wasn’t considered serious, but rather the left-hander was dealing with “fatigue” in his pitching shoulder. If Lester didn’t take time on the disabled list that late in the season, Maddon said he believed the rotation “would’ve gone a different way.”

Maddon said he’s confident in Hendricks ability to start in Game 1 and added that he’s been pitching well lately.

“He does it with a different method. He’s a technician,” Maddon said. “I think he’s pitching better right now than at any time last year.”

Hendricks has pitched five games during the last month of the regular season with a 2.03 ERA. He’s also recorded 29 strikeouts in 31 1/2 innings he pitched in September.

Pushed Arrieta back as far as could. "It's wise to give him the most time to rest his leg" — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) October 4, 2017

Maddon also pointed out that the way this rotation is set up allows the Cubs to potentially utilize Hendricks and Lester in a Game 5 situation.

Starting pitching always plays a crucial role in October baseball, but it’s even more important with the Cubs facing the Nationals’ triple threat. Stephen Strasburg, Max Scherzer and Gio Gonzalez have all proved to not be losing steam down the stretch.

Strasburg has been dominant since the All-Star break, especially over the last month of the regular season. He’s 4-0 in his five most recent starts with a .083 ERA. He also recorded 40 strikeouts in the 32 2/3 innings he pitched in September, which helped him earn the National League Pitcher of the Month honor.

But the trio took a ding as question marks surround Scherzer. His starting status remains uncertain after he “tweaked” his hamstring, a similar injury to Cubs’ Jake Arrieta. Despite the injury, Scherzer is confident that he’ll be pitching in the NLDS. He’s expected to throw a bullpen session Wednesday.