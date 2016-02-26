Cubs announce Wrigley Field promotional schedule

As if the on-field product isn’t reason enough to get out to the Wrigley Field, the Cubs have announced an attractive promotional schedule, which includes bobbleheads, caps, statues and even throwback jerseys.

The Cubs will celebrate a century at Wrigley Field by wearing a 1916 logo on their home uniforms this season. On July 6, the Cubs will play the Reds and both teams will wear 1916 throwback uniforms. The Cubs will give away 30,000 throwback jerseys that day.

Cubs Wrigley Field Promotional Schedule

APRIL

April 11 Cubs Magnet Schedule presented by Giordano’s (Up to 1st 30,000 fans)

April 30 Ron Santo Replica Statue presented by TransUnion (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

MAY

May 8 Cubs Charities “Pink Out” T-shirt presented by Advocate Health Care (Up to 1st 5,000 Budweiser Bleacher fans)

May 30 Ryne Sandberg Retired Number Flag presented by Pepsi (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

JUNE

June 1 Cubs Cap presented by Conquer Cancer Foundation (Up to 1st 5,000 Budweiser Bleacher fans)

June 3 Cubs Tote Bag presented by MLB Network (Up to 1st 20,000 fans)

June 4 Commemorative Oversized Trading Card presented by Topps (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

June 5 Cubs Laundry Hamper presented by Vienna Beef (Up to 1st 5,000 children) ⓿

June 19 Kids Hooded Towel (Up to 1st 5,000 children) ⓿

JULY

July 4 Cubs Camo Apron presented by Magellan Corporation (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

July 5 Anthony Rizzo “Tarp Catch” Bobblehead presented by Reynolds Wrap (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

July 6 1916 Chicago Cubs Replica Throwback Jersey presented by Ideal Industries Inc. (Up to 1st 30,000 fans)

July 17 Cubs Family Decals presented by Gonnella Baking Co. (Up to 1st 5,000 children) ⓿

July 18 Cubs Ear Buds with Case presented by Starwood Preferred Guest (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

July 19 Cubs Pajama Bottoms presented by American Airlines (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

July 20 Jake Arrieta “Cy Young” Award Bobblehead presented by Pepsi (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

July 30 Cubs Misting Fan presented by Comcast SportsNet (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

July 31 Cubs Youth Batting Practice Pullover (Up to 1st 5,000 children) ⓿

AUGUST

Aug. 1 Kris Bryant “Rookie of the Year” Award Bobblehead presented by Wintrust Community Banks (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

Aug. 3 Cubs Graphic Socks presented by StubHub (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

Aug. 14 Clark Hat presented by Velveeta (Up to 1st 5,000 children) ⓿

Aug. 16 Joe Maddon “Manager of the Year” Award Bobblehead presented by Benjamin Moore (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

Aug. 17 Cubs Beach Tote Bag presented by Las Vegas (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

Aug. 18 Cubs Floppy Hat presented by RumChata (Up to 1st 10,000 Adults) ●

Aug. 30 Cubs Wine Cork Sunglasses presented by Barefoot Wine (Up to 1st 10,000 Adults) ●

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 3 Cubs Tumbler presented by Pepsi (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

Sept. 16 Kyle Schwarber “Home Run” Bobblehead presented by Comcast SportsNet (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

Sept. 17 Cubs Stainless Steel Drink Bottle presented by IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

Sept. 18 Item TBD presented by Jewel-Osco (Up to 1st 10,000 fans)

BUDWEISER BLEACHER FRIDAYS

May 27 Bud Fridays #1: ‘90s Visor (Up to 1st 5,000 Budweiser Bleacher Adults) ●

June 17 Bud Fridays #2: T-shirt (Up to 1st 5,000 Budweiser Bleacher Adults) ●

July 15 Bud Fridays #3: Distressed Cubs Cap (Up to 1st 5,000 Budweiser Bleacher Adults) ●

July 29 Bud Fridays #4: Tank Top (Up to 1st 5,000 Budweiser Bleacher Adults) ●

Aug. 1 Bud Fridays #5: Cubs Fedora (Up to 1st 5,000 Budweiser Bleacher Adults) ●

Sept. 2 Bud Fridays #6: Maddon Glasses (Up to 1st 5,000 Budweiser Bleacher Adults) ●

Visit Cubs.com throughout the season for an updated promotional schedule.

*Tentative, subject to change

● Age 21-and-older ⓿ Age 13-and-younger

The first 1,000 kids 13-and-younger run the bases after every Sunday day game.