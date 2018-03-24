Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo ‘a wreck’ watching reports of Parkland-inspired rallies

MESA, Ariz. – Anthony Rizzo has always been proud of his hometown. But Saturday reminded the Cubs’ first baseman all over again about the awful new reason he has for a heavy-hearted pride.

“I was a wreck watching these kids, man,” Rizzo said Saturday afternoon after spending part of the day watching news of coast-to-coast marches against gun violence, led by high school students at his alma mater in Parkland, Fla.

“There’s 11-year-olds – 11-year-olds,” he said. “Two different 11-year-olds speaking at these rallies. What’s going on, as inspiring as it is, it’s just – you sit there and I think about what I was doing at 11, 12, 13, 14, 15.

“These kids are coming together and trying to change a lot of lives and change this nation. It’s so amazing to see. At the same time, it’s so sad because at 11, 12, 13 and in high school you’re supposed to be getting in trouble, messing around, learning about life. And unfortunately, they’re doing what they’re doing now. But it’s really inspiring to see.”

Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo wear Stoneman Douglas High caps to honor shooting victims earlier this spring / John Antonoff photo

Rizzo’s Cubs open the season Thursday in Miami, 40 miles from Rizzo’s home in Parkland and Parkland’s Stoneman Douglas High, where 17 students and teachers lost their lives to a former student with an assault rifle.

The mass shooting happened Feb. 14, just after spring training opened in Mesa, Ariz. Rizzo quickly flew home and spoke at a vigil for the victims – some of them family friends.

Surviving students have become vocal leaders since then in the national debate over gun control.

“Watching today it was just a weird feeling, because [fiancée] Emily has said to me, `It’s great that’s your community,’ “ Rizzo said. “And it is great. It’s amazing. It’s also fun explaining where Parkland was [before it became famous for the shooting], and saying it’s near Boca or Fort Lauderdale. …”

The Marlins and Cubs plan to wear patches on their uniforms next week in memory of victims. Four families also will attend as guests of Rizzo to participate in pregame ceremonies Friday, and Marlins CEO Derek Jeter has invited the Stoneman Douglas baseball team to attend.

“It’ll be emotional,” Rizzo said. “Time heals all, but it’s just so close to home. The farther away it gets from it, the weirder it feels.

“Sitting there on my couch [watching news Saturday] I was thinking of my nephew and my niece and them having to go to school, and my future kids if I’m lucky enough to have any. It’s scary times.

“I think a lot of the nation can agree on some common-sense things,” he added. “And just hopefully make things safer. Hopefully, today is a movement towards that direction.”

