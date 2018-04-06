Cubs Anthony Rizzo (back) scratched from Friday lineup, might also miss Saturday

MILWAUKEE – Anthony Rizzo, the Cubs’ three-time All-Star first baseman, was scratched from the lineup Friday because of recurring back tightness, but the club says they don’t consider it serious.

“He did a lot of extra hitting yesterday. That might have brought it on a little bit,” manager Joe Maddon said. “It’s definitely a day-to-day kind of thing.”

Rizzo, who went 0-for-5 in Thursday’s series-opening victory against the Brewers, has dealt with the back tightness, typically for a day or two at a time at least one each of the past few seasons.

He missed one game because of the issue in late July last year, then returned to hit two homers in the Cubs’ next game two days later.

“We’ve been here in the past with him so I’m not overtly concerned,” said Maddon, who suggested Rizzo might miss Saturday’s game, too.

Rizzo has slumped out of the gate this season, just 3-for-28 (.107) with one home runs, in the season opener last week.