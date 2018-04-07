Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo (back) sidelined a second day; Sunday return possible

MILWAUKEE – Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo missed another game because of a sore lower back, and manager Joe Maddon didn’t rule out a third day off Sunday just ahead of Monday’s home opener.

“The word I’m hearing from the training staff is he’s feeling better,” Maddon said. “So maybe [Sunday]. I’m not 100 percent sure. But I don’t want to rush it.”

Rizzo was a late scratch from Friday’s lineup against the Brewers for the recurring tightness that typically has cost him a game or two at a time in recent seasons.

Victor Caratini has replaced him at first Friday and Saturday, and Kyle Schwarber has moved up to take his No. 3 spot in the order.

Rizzo

With 20 games left in April, Rizzo is off to an unusually slow start in his six games: 3-for-28 (.107) with one home run and one walk.