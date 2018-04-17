Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo calls his shorter-season, pay-cut comments ‘my opinion’

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo found himself at the center of attention Tuesday in a way that didn’t have anything to do with him coming off the 10-day disabled list — and in a way he didn’t want to be a part of by mid-afternoon.

During his weekly appearance on ESPN 1000, Rizzo pitched the idea of a shorter baseball season — even if it meant that players had to take pay cuts.

“I think we play too much baseball,” Rizzo told radio host David Kaplan. “Yes, guys are going to take pay cuts. But are we playing this game for the money or do we love this game? I know it’s both, but in the long run it will make everything better.”

Rizzo argued for a transition period where guaranteed contracts would be honored because players losing money for a shortened season would make the issue “a little more dicey.”

But when he was asked about his comments before the Cubs played the Cardinals on Tuesday, Rizzo said he didn’t think a shorter season was necessary and brushed it off as his “humble opinion.”

“I have an opinion,” Rizzo said, “and [Kaplan is] one of my good friends on the radio. So talking to him — I’ve been talking to him for three or four years on there now. It’s just me talking as a normal person. Obviously, it gets a little more blown up now, but that’s just my humble opinion. I mean, do I think that we need to do that? No. It’s just my opinion. And like I said also in the interview, I also play first base. So I know my lane, too.”

Whether he’s heard from anybody from the union about the pay-cut comments or whether he’s just tired of talking about it, Rizzo seemed to want to make a quick end to the conversation.

“I just said my opinion on the air,” Rizzo said. “And I don’t really want to get into it just because I don’t know. I don’t quite know it. It’s not something I stand behind. It’s just my opinion.”

The Cubs have had four games — including three home games in the last nine days — postponed this season due to weather and poor field conditions.

Rizzo, who was on the 10-day disabled list with a sore back until he was activated Tuesday, said on the radio that “playing in the cold sucks.”

This year has been the fourth-coldest April start in Chicago history. But, Rizzo believes the solution is simple: start the season later and schedule doubleheaders before off days.