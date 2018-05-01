Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo finds fresh start in May; and where’s Eddie Butler?

Anthony Rizzo runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Colorado Rockies on May 1, 2018 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. | David Banks/Getty Images

Anthony Rizzo was looking for a fresh start in the new month, and that’s just what he got Tuesday against the Rockies.

Off the first pitch of May, the self-proclaimed “Greatest Leadoff Hitter of All-Time” drilled a home run to left field. It was his fourth time he started the game with a homer in the leadoff spot, which is a Cubs’ record for first basemen.

Manager Joe Maddon’s decision to put Rizzo in the leadoff assignment stemmed from his time-tested treatment for a struggling hitter.

“I really thought that we needed something like a 20-foot python, a magician or a breakdancer in the clubhouse,” Maddon said. “Instead, I choose to hit Rizzo leadoff. I thought it might pick the boys up a little bit [after a] tough series against Milwaukee.

“Plus Rizz needs to get going,” he added. “A lot of times in the past I’ve liked to do that with some of the larger players on the team, put them in the leadoff spot, let them lighten up a little bit and let them play. So we’ll see how it works out today.”

Maddon texted Rizzo Tuesday night about the move.

“He asked what I thought of it, and I loved it,” Rizzo said. “And he said, ‘Alright perfect because … I already sent it in but I knew you’d be cool with it.’”

Rizzo struggled for most of April. He spent a short 10-day stint on the disabled list due to back pain and went an uncharacteristic 11-for-74 (.149) at the plate last month with just one home run and 15 strikeouts.

Now that he’s the ripe old age of 28, Rizzo said he wasn’t sweating his early season hitting slump.

“It’s not the end of the world anymore,” Rizzo said. “I promise myself, I promise everyone when you go through a skid, it’s going to turn eventually.”

Bryant’s making his way back

Since his return from a beaning on April 22 in Denver, Kris Bryant has struggled offensively. But Maddon said he looks fine.

“I thought he looked great at the plate, the very first at-bat back,” Maddon said Monday after Bryant tripled and scored the winning run against the Rockies. “I think he looks fine. A couple balls have been popped up but he’s hitting them really good, if that makes any sense. And he’s been fine at third base.

“But I have not seen anything negative at the plate.”

Bryant started the season hitting .319 with a 1.003 OPS when he got hit. Entering Tuesday’s game, Bryant had only one hit in the three games.

Where’s Butler?

Maddon didn’t have a lot to say about Eddie Butler who was put on the 10-day disabled list on April 20, which made him eligible to reclaim his roster spot Tuesday. But Maddon couldn’t stop raving about Butler’s replacement, Luke Farrell, even a day after Farrell earned first career win.

There’s still no timeline on Butler’s return from a right groin strain.

“There’s no setbacks,” Maddon said.

Maddon has been impressed with Farrell ever since the moment he first saw Farrell pitch last season. Maddon believes Farrell, who is former Red Sox manager John Farrell’s son, has “superior makeup.”

“When you get to know [Luke Farrell] there’s nothing to not like,” Maddon said. “Of course there’s talent. I just think he has the inter-workings of being a successful major-league player beyond talent.”