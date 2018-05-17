Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo: Slow start ‘tests who you are and your mental fortitude’

ATLANTA – The talk-radio callers want to know what’s wrong with Anthony Rizzo and what the Cubs are going to do to fix it. The Twittersphere wants him benched for a few days – or simply ripped for his early season hitting woes.

The Cubs? They want him to just keep doing what he’s doing.

“Physically I feel great. Mentally I feel great,” said the Cubs’ first baseman. “I go out prepared and pretty much locked in every day and every at-bat. But obviously the results aren’t there. That’s why you’re getting callers.”

Despite a weeklong surge against the Marlins and White Sox last week, Rizzo’s production is the worst it has been in his career this late into a season – hitting .195 with a .658 OPS, six home runs and only two other extra-base hits (both in the same game last week).

Hits have been so scarce for Anthony Rizzo this year, it's no wonder he got excited to find a Blooper during Thursday's delay before the game in Atlanta was rained out.

He’s on another 0-for-14 skid as the Cubs head to Cincinnati after Thursday’s rainout in Atlanta.

For all the talk about the Cubs’ feast-or-famine hitting this season and need for better approaches, the biggest, quickest difference maker might be as simple as Rizzo becoming Rizzo again.

“Everybody knows it’s going to happen, just because the track record’s there, the work’s always there, the talent’s always there, too,” said teammate Kris Bryant, who, by contrast, is off to the best start of his career. “There’s really no concern when it comes to him.

“Once he gets going I think it’s really going to transform this team.”

Meanwhile, it’s been a slow climb for Rizzo – a three-time All-Star – since an emotional opening weekend in South Florida, followed by back tightness that landed him on the disabled list.

He had a home run in the season opener March 29, then didn’t have an extra-base hit in April and admits he started looking at his numbers on the scoreboard before at-bats and maybe pressing at times.

“I’m human,” he said.

That may have been part of why he drew just four walks all season until drawing seven in the last six games – a sign he might be about to return to form.

Meanwhile, the number that stands out like neon when it comes to Rizzo’s early woes is a ridiculously low .186 average on balls put into play – the third-worst mark in the majors.

“That’s a lot of bad luck,” said manager Joe Maddon – who already batted Rizzo leadoff in a game to help relax him and get him back on track.

“With guys like Anthony who are really good, the biggest thing there is to make him not try to do anything differently,” Maddon said. “Just permit the process to work its course. `You’re good; you’re really good. You’re going to get hot, and that number is going to balance out.”

Until then, the Cubs wait for the arrival of the lefty half of the Bryzzo tandem the lineup is built around.

“I’m very, very, very confident that on September 30 the numbers will be where they need to be,” said Rizzo, who has hit 31 or 32 homers each of the last four years and driven in 101 or 109 runs in each of the last three. “And everything will even out. When you’re in this rut you have to keep the big picture in mind.

“Obviously, you dig yourself a hole, it’s a lot harder to get out of,” he said. “You really start testing who you are and your mental fortitude. It’s the way this game is. But no one really cares. You just deal with it, with your teammates and your coaches, and grind through it.”

Meanwhile, he gets the angst among fans.

His message to the callers?

“I’m a fan, too,” he said. “I’ve been a sports fan for a long time, my whole life. … I don’t know. `You’re welcome for a World Series?’ “