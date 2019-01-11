Cubs avoid arbitration with Kyle Hendricks, agree to $7.4 million deal
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
The Cubs aren’t making splashy moves this winter — or much of any additions at all.
But they’ll take a $92 million starting rotation into the season after avoiding arbitration with right-hander Kyle Hendricks and agreeing to a $7.405 million contract for the 2016 major league ERA champ.
Hendricks, who had a 2.13 ERA that season, was 14-11 with a 3.44 ERA last season, when he made $4.175 million.
He’s the first of seven arbitration-eligible Cubs to reach agreement on a 2019 deal. Friday is the day teams and players exchange salary figures for arbitration if they don’t reach agreement.
Hendricks’ signing means all six Cubs starters are under contract for a total of $92.905 million, including Jon Lester ($22.5 million), Yu Darvish ($20 million), Cole Hamels ($20 million), Tyler Chatwood ($12.5 million) and Jose Quintana ($10.5 million).
The six other arbitration-eligible Cubs: Kris Bryant ($10.85 million in 2018), Javy Baez ($657,000), Addison Russell ($3.2 million), Kyle Schwarber ($604,500), Mike Montgomery ($611,250) and Carl Edwards Jr. ($594,000).