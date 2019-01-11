Cubs avoid arbitration with Kyle Hendricks, agree to $7.4 million deal

The Cubs aren’t making splashy moves this winter — or much of any additions at all.

But they’ll take a $92 million starting rotation into the season after avoiding arbitration with right-hander Kyle Hendricks and agreeing to a $7.405 million contract for the 2016 major league ERA champ.

Hendricks, who had a 2.13 ERA that season, was 14-11 with a 3.44 ERA last season, when he made $4.175 million.

He’s the first of seven arbitration-eligible Cubs to reach agreement on a 2019 deal. Friday is the day teams and players exchange salary figures for arbitration if they don’t reach agreement.

Hendricks

Hendricks’ signing means all six Cubs starters are under contract for a total of $92.905 million, including Jon Lester ($22.5 million), Yu Darvish ($20 million), Cole Hamels ($20 million), Tyler Chatwood ($12.5 million) and Jose Quintana ($10.5 million).

The six other arbitration-eligible Cubs: Kris Bryant ($10.85 million in 2018), Javy Baez ($657,000), Addison Russell ($3.2 million), Kyle Schwarber ($604,500), Mike Montgomery ($611,250) and Carl Edwards Jr. ($594,000).