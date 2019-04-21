Cubs backup catcher Victor Caratini shows signs of progress after surgery

Cubs backup catcher Victor Caratini is showing sings of progress after he had surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand last Monday.

Before the Cubs’ game against the Diamondbacks on Sunday, Caratini was throwing a baseball at Wrigley Field, but not catching it.

“I’m just trying to stay in physical shape and just try to keep my arm healthy,” Caratini, a switch-hitter who throws with his right arm, said through a translator.

Though he’s still several weeks away from returning to his spot behind the plate, Caratini said he feels good mobility wise.

“I feel fine,” said Caratini, whose left hand was wrapped in blue medical tape to protect his stitches. “It’s something that I have no control over so I can’t do much about that but I’m trying to come back as fast as I can, as quickly as I can so I can help our team.”

Caratini broke his hamate bone while batting against the Pirates one-and-a-half weeks ago. He was off to a hot start offensively, hitting .545 (6-for-11) with one double, one homer and four RBI in five games.

The Cubs recalled Taylor Davis from Class AAA Iowa when they put Caratini on the injured list April 12. After the transaction, the Cubs were weighing the option of adding a veteran catcher from outside the organization — something they tried to do this winter but failed due to payroll limitations.

Caratini said he’ll likely continue to throw until he gets his stitches removed. Then, he’ll progress to move activities with his left hand.

“I feel pretty advanced [in my recovery],” Caratini said. “I’m on my way.”

Small move

The Cubs recalled right-hander Alex Mills from Class AAA Iowa to add extra depth behind right-hander Tyler Chatwood, who made his first start of the season Sunday against the Diamondbacks. In a corresponding move, the team optioned left-hander Randy Rosario to the minors.

The move to start Chatwood was based purely off matchups. Entering Sunday’s game, the Diamondbacks were slashing .254/.325/.444 against righties, compared to .302/.349/.523 against left-handers.

Mills made seven appearances (two starts) for the Cubs last season. He went 0-1 with a 4.00 ERA. This season, Mills has made one start with Iowa, allowing one run in four innings.