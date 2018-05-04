Cubs bats stay sleepy in St. Louis as Cards win 3-2 in series opener

ST. LOUIS – For the second time in as many road series, the Cubs on Friday noticed new carpeting in the visitors’ clubhouse as they got to town to open the series.

“Man, the Cubbies got a lot of teams new carpets,” one player said as he walked across the soft new beige carpeting after getting to the Busch Stadium clubhouse – the one the Cubs abused with their champagne celebration last September after clinching a second consecutive division title.

Players noticed the same thing at their last stop, in Cleveland, where they had celebrated their Game 7 World Series victory in 2016, destroying the floor covering there, too.

About the only difference in the two new rugs is how much nicer the St. Louis version seemed – almost as if the Cardinals feel confident nobody’s going to mess it up this year like they did the last one.

The one that got away? Miles Mikolas, a righty the Cubs pursued as a free agent before the Cards signed him in December, shut down the Cubs into the eighth inning Friday.

And if the Cubs keep hitting like they did in Friday’s 3-2 loss, the Cardinals and feel safe enough in avoiding damage from the division favorites that they might decide to redecorate the whole room.

“You’ve just got to keep fighting through it,” manager Joe Maddon said of a scoring slump that reached nine consecutive games with three or fewer runs – and that reached the ninth inning before the Cubs had even one run on this night. “You believe in your guys. You know they’re going to hit.”

For now they’ll live with a three-game losing streak caused in large part by their scoring woes, and live with the fact that on a night their pitching didn’t give up an earned they still couldn’t score enough to win.

All three Cardinals runs scored on Tommy Pham’s two-out homer over the Cubs’ bullpen in left field in the second inning off Jose Quintana.

None were earned because of shortstop Javy Baez’s fumble of Dexter Fowler’s grounder to the hole leading off the inning. What followed the error was an infield single, fly ball out, strikeout and Pham.

“Obviously, Q had to get four outs, and it’s not easy to get three,” said a disappointed Baez.

Meanwhile, a free agent pitcher from Japan who was overshadowed by the names and strange pace of the American market, made it looked surprisingly easy against the Cubs.

Miles Mikolas, the right-hander the Cards signed out from under the Cubs’ pursuit, pitched into the eighth inning without allowing a walk, much less a run.

“I guess they didn’t want me that bad,” said Mikolas, who hasn’t allowed a walk in five of six starts since returning on a two-year, $15.5 million deal after three seasons in Japan.

“I guess they thought it would be more fun facing me than having me on their staff,” he said.

Maybe that’s the pitcher from Japan the Cubs should have signed?

Two days after $126 million free agent Yu Darvish failed again to get out of the fifth inning, Mikolas (4-0) pitched out of jams in the first and fifth innings and made his fourth consecutive start of at least seven innings.

“His ball was moving pretty big today,” Baez said.

“I don’t like giving pitchers a lot of credit,” Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr. said, “but there’s a reason he’s 4-0.”

The Cubs sound at least confident that they’ll start scoring more than 2.0 runs per game again in time to become a threat for more carpet destruction.

“Because we know how good we are,” said Almora, whose opened the ninth-inning rally with a leadoff single. “We’re a confident group. We’ve just got to come back tomorrow and be ready to go.”