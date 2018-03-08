Cubs beat Padres 10-4 in spring training game Thursday

MESA, Ariz. — Newly signed Cubs starter Tyler Chatwood gave up his first run of the spring in a three-inning start – the run scoring on a two-out hit in the third after he’d walked two in the frame — during the Cubs’ 10-4 victory over the Padres in a Cactus League game at Sloan Park.

“I wasn’t as sharp today,” said Chatwood, who has a 1.50 ERA in three spring starts. “My fastball command was very spotty. My curve ball has tight spin right now, has good shape. I’m just starting it out as a ball rather than strike to ball.

“Overall I feel good, so it was good to get out of there feeling good. Now I know what I need to focus on and lock in.”

The Cubs improved to 10-2-2 this spring.

Chatwood in practice this spring.

Baez injury scare

Second baseman Javy Baez felt hamstring tightness while running out a double during the Cubs’ five-run second and left the game.

He got treatment during the game and afterward called it only a cramp.

He said he felt “normal” and didn’t expect to miss any scheduled playing time.

Happ watch

The hot-hitting switch-hitter tripled home a run with one out in the fourth and later scored in the inning, batting again in the leadoff spot.

Happ is 9-for-21 (.429) this spring with seven extra-base hits, two walks, a .500 on-base percentage and 1.690 OPS in eight games leading off.

Pen watch

Left-hander Justin Wilson, who struggled with command after being acquired in a trade last July, pitched another scoreless inning, allowing just a one-out single.

In three scoreless outings, he hasn’t allowed a walk, has struck out two and given up two hits.

Lefty Mike Montgomery, the sixth starter and staff swingman, pitched two innings, giving up a home run each for his first two runs allowed of the spring.

The second homer, by lefty hitting Travis Jankowski, was an inside-the-park shot to right center.

Fun fact

Jankowski’s homer was the second ITPHR against the Cubs in three games.

On deck: Angels at Cubs, Matt Shoemaker vs. Jon Lester, Mesa, Ariz., 2:10 p.m. Friday, 670-AM.

