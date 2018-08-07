Cubs beat Royals but not before losing hot-hitting Ben Zobrist to hip injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Already down one MVP third baseman because of a shoulder injury and down a closer and $126 million starter because of two more, the Cubs on Tuesday watched their hottest hitter leave the game because of tightness in his left hip.

Ben Zobrist left Tuesday’s 5-0 victory over the Royals after driving in the Cubs’ third run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

He also doubled, walked and scored in the game, running his hitting tear since the All-Star break to 23-for-51 for the second-highest average (.451) in the NL since the break.

He was to have his playing status evaluated again Wednesday.

Zobrist made this catch for the second out in the first inning Tuesday -- but was forced to leave the game in the fifth because of a sore left hip.

Better news for the Cubs on Tuesday was delivered from the pitchers mound at Kauffman Stadium, where Mike Montgomery (4-4) pitched into the seventh without allowing a run or an extra-base hit.

It tied his longest start of the season, marked his first scoreless start since his first one on May 28 and was a much-needed performance for a rotation that had struggled much of the season – especially since the All-Star break.

The victory over the last-place Royals clinched the Cubs’ first series win since they won three of five games against the Cardinals in the first series out of the break last month – and comes just ahead of a nine-game gauntlet against the Nationals, Brewers and Pirates.

David Bote, in his fifth big-league stint during this debut season, drove in three of the Cubs’ first four runs on a two-out, two-run triple in the first and a two-out single in the fifth.

Bryant update

Third baseman Kris Bryant, who hasn’t swung a bat in two weeks because of the sore left shoulder, played catch before the game in his first baseball activity since going on the DL for the second time this season.

That’s how slow the process has been for Bryant, who refuses to even entertain the thought of when he might return to the lineup.

“I haven’t thought like that,” said Bryant, who said he doesn’t want to be disappointed if he sets a timeline goal and doesn’t reach it. “I’m not going to get ahead of myself. … It’s frustrating.”

Darvish update

Starter Yu Darvish, who hasn’t pitched since May because of pain near his elbow and a subsequent setback, expects to throw a live batting practice/simulated game of two “innings” on Wednesday.

A timeline to start a minor-league rehab assignment could start to come into view if he fares well.