Ben Zobrist arrives in Cubs camp, ready to be heard

MESA, Ariz. – Not only has Ben Zobrist finally been located, but upon his delayed arrival to spring training Friday, he vowed to be harder to miss during this final year of his contract with the Cubs.

“I actually feel more freedom. I feel lighter because I’m just taking it one day at a time,” said Zobrist, the elder statesman of the Cubs’ clubhouse, who expects to take more “ownership of the entire group” during a crossroads season of heightened scrutiny for everyone from the manager to 25th man on the roster.

Believe it or not, the most even-tempered man in the Cubs’ clubhouse this side of Kyle Hendricks said he plans to be more vocal and help fill the need when he thinks something needs to be said to a teammate.

“The experience does give you something,” said Zobrist, whose arrival was delayed by personal business. “You have been through a few things that maybe some of the young guys haven’t.”

Ben Zobrist, the 2016 World Series MVP, expects to be heard this year. | David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images

Zobrist, who turns 38 in May, was part of a group of club veterans asked to meet with front office executives Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer after last year’s abrupt and bitter ending to the season in a wild-card loss.

“We had some very candid conversations with the leadership,” he said. “When you feel like you get to have a voice and you get a chance to potentially have a say in what could happen as the new year comes up, you jump in. … I can’t wait to see how it plays itself out.”

Zobrist, who hit .300 for the first time in his career (.817 OPS) during a well managed workload schedule last year, doesn’t know if his playing time will be reduced again this year and said he’s fine, either way.

“At this point you see how things went last year, and we all feel a collective responsibility,” he said, “and for me not knowing what my future is next year, I definitely want to take my full responsibility and give whatever I can to this group so that we can get back to where we want to be.”