Cubs’ Ben Zobrist back in black — cleats, that is — in defiance of MLB rule

They are foot soldiers in a war against Major League Baseball. On second thought, that’s probably a tad too dramatic.

Let’s just say Ben Zobrist — and now Kyle Schwarber — aren’t going to give up on wearing black baseball shoes without a fight.

The exterior of a Cubs player’s cleats must be at least 51 percent blue, according to MLB. Should it really matter? Is the rule “ridiculous,” as Zobrist charged in a weekend post on his Instagram?

Either way, Zobrist — even after receiving a letter of warning from the league threatening “further discipline, including assessment of a fine” — was back in black Monday against the Braves.

The Cubs' Ben Zobrist and his black P.F. Flyers aren't backing down. (John Starks/Daily Herald via AP)

And he wasn’t the only one.

Before the game, Schwarber was asked for his thoughts on a big leaguer — specifically, a 37-year-old, highly respected one such as Zobrist — being told what he can and can’t wear on his feet.

“It is what it is,” he said. “I see all the points of our players who are frustrated, because no one’s been making a big deal out of it until now. I don’t see the point there of why you would try to make a big deal of a jersey or a pair of shoes.”

What Schwarber didn’t divulge was that he was about to take the field in a pair of black Nikes, in clear support of Zobrist and his black P.F. Flyers cleats. Relief pitcher Steve Cishek also wore black cleats and added black socks for good measure.

On a day when the Cubs and Braves all wore the No. 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson, the reason Zobrist wears black cleats during day games at home — “to pay homage to the history of our great game,” he wrote — smacked of added authenticity.

P.F. Flyers tweeted a photo over the weekend of Zobrist standing at the plate on a public diamond, wearing black cleats and rolled-up jeans. The image instantly called to mind the character Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez of “The Sandlot” fame.

“Proud to have someone with as much love for the history and spirit of the game as @benzobrist18 rep the [shoes],” the tweet said.

Zobrist replied: “I knew you’d understand.”

But will MLB? More info on this “controversy” should come soon.