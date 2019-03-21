Cubs’ Ben Zobrist on potential retirement, life after baseball

MESA, Ariz. — Asked if this could be his last season in the majors, Cubs grizzled veteran Ben Zobrist caught himself from outright saying “yes.”

“Yea— I mean, I don’t know,” he said. “I’m taking it one day at a time. Literally like I’m focused on this year.”

Entering the last season of his four-year, $56 million contract he signed with the Cubs in 2015, Zobrist, the oldest player in the Cubs’ clubhouse, would be lying if he said the thought of retirement hadn’t crossed his mind. It’s been a topic of discussion this offseason, though he’s not ready to make any decisions on his future until the end of this season.

Knowing it could be all over after this year, Zobrist, who turns 38 in May, wants to savor every moment.

“I don’t know what’s happening after this year, so I’m just going to soak it all in,” he said. “Enjoy every bit of it. And try to win one more championship by the end of this contract. And after that, I’ll just take it as it comes, one day at a time.”

There are a lot of factors Zobrist, a two-time World Series champion, is taking into account when deciding his future — his family being the main one. Zobrist and his wife, Julianna, have three children, whose ages range from three to 10.

“It’s definitely a major factor in whether I continue to play after this year or not,” he said.

But before he can even consider turning down a contract, Zobrist said he has to play well enough to earn another opportunity.

Last season, Zobrist hit a career-high .305 with 28 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 58 RBI. He believes he’s capable of putting up similar numbers if the Cubs continue to manage his time well.

Zobrist hadn’t thought about the idea of coming to a team in a lesser role next season. He also hadn’t reflected on whether it would mean something to him to retire as a Cub.

“I haven’t really thought about that as much as the idea of potentially playing or not playing,” said Zobrist, who was named the 2016 World Series MVP after he drove in the first of two go-ahead runs in the top of the 10th inning of Game 7 against the Indians.

It’s hard to believe but nearly two decades ago, Zobrist almost quite baseball for good after high school. Now, he can’t imagine life without it.

“I know that in some capacity, I’ll stay involved in baseball,” Zobrist said. “But I really don’t know what that means. I just know that with having this much experience and being on a couple different championship teams and things like that I would be — it would be not me to just hold that in and not give that away in some way.”

Zobrist said he’s not really interested in an “everyday coaching role.”

“I don’t think about that because that’s one of the things about the game that I think is one of the harder things to deal with is the travel and if I am here eventually trying to spend more time with my family, I need to be home more,” he said.

But like he’s emphasized, Zobrist isn’t worrying about his future right now.

“My focus is on helping this team win a championship,” he said, “and if I do that, I’ll have the option to potentially make a decision.”