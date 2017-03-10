Cubs’ Ben Zobrist: Pressure’s on Nationals to get out of first round

Of all the playoff runs the Cubs have begun in the last three or four generations, could this, finally, be the one with little or no pressure attached.

The Cub with perhaps the most authoritative voice on the subject seems to think so.

“I definitely think there’s probably a little bit more pressure on them,” World Series MVP Ben Zobrist said of manager Dusty Baker’s Nationals. “They haven’t been out of this first series yet. Obviously, they’re very motivated to try to do that. But they know it’s a very, very big moment for them and their organization.”

Zobrist, the only player in baseball with World Series rings from each of the last two years, joined teammates in a simulated game at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, ahead of their playoff opener Friday in Washington.

“For us it’s still a big moment,” said Zobrist, who added he feels better physically now than he has at any time during a season in which he dealt from the start with nagging back, wrist, neck and leg issues.

“We plan on doing this for a long time to come,” he added. “I think you basically have a team that’s up and coming that’s really trying to make their mark for the first time in the postseason and you’ve got a team that’s proven that they’re exciting to watch and knows how to win like we did last year.”

If anything, the Nationals know the expiration date on their window of opportunity for winning a championship could be limited. Baker’s in the final year of his contract. Superstar Bryce Harper is expected to depart as a $400 million free agent after next year. All-Star pitcher Gio Gonzalez and All-Star second baseman Daniel Murphy also are free agents have just one year left on their contracts.

The Cubs? After last year’s curse-busting comeback in the World Series, what’s playoff pressure?

“The thing that feels different is we know how to do this,” manager Joe Maddon said.

Said Zobrist: “We want to become the dominant force in major league baseball. For us, even though we had a tough first half of the year, we get the opportunity to do it again and kind of be a force to reckon with all across MLB for years to come.

Dueling hamstrings

Neither the Nationals nor the Cubs have announced the order of their starting rotations for the series, in part because each team is monitoring its former Cy Young winner’s right hamstring injury.

Nationals ace Max Scherzer – who left his last start of the season Saturday with a “tweaked” hamstring – told media in Washington on Tuesday that he definitely plans to pitch in the series and will know more after a bullpen session Wednesday.

Maddon said Tuesday that Jake Arrieta – who likely won’t pitch until game 3 or 4 of the series – will throw only a bullpen session before his playoff start and skip the anticipated simulated game.

Arrieta, who was hurt Sept. 4, hasn’t pitched since an aborted, three-inning start in St. Louis on Sept. 26, his second start back. He did not aggravate the injury, Maddon said. But Arrieta admitted he pitched with continued discomfort.

