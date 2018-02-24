Cubs’ Ben Zobrist says back is pain-free but no timetable for playing games

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs super utility man Ben Zobrist’s balky back could keep him out of games for at least several more days, but the 12-year veteran said it doesn’t dampen his enthusiasm for how good he feels overall coming into camp. And he’s not worried about getting enough at-bats before the opener, even if his spring debut is pushed back a week into the Cactus League schedule.

“Overall, I feel really, really good,” said Zobrist, adding the back tightened up after flying to Arizona about a week ago. “I feel in great shape.”

He said Saturday morning that the pain was gone.

Zobrist, who played only 128 games last year because of injuries, has only hit off a tee since the back tightened and expects to start taking batting practice on the field by early in the week.

Zobrist

“I was frustrated that it was tight,” said Zobriso, who had been especially upbeat about how well his offseason work had gone. “But it’s spring training so there’s a lot less pressure right now to make sure I’m playing in games when we’ve just started games in spring training.

“We’re just trying to be carful and make sure we’re not pushing it when we don’t need to, especially when I’ve got some miles on my body.”

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub