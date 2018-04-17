Cubs’ Ben Zobrist scratched from lineup with sore back on day Rizzo returns

It was one medical step forward, one step back for the Cubs on Tuesday.

Emphasis on back.

On the day the Cubs activated first baseman Anthony Rizzo from the 10-day disabled list after recovering from back stiffness, veteran Ben Zobrist was a late scratch from the lineup because of the same issue.

Zobrist was in the lineup leading off and playing right field on a night temperatures were expected to be in the 30s throughout the game.

It was not immediately clear how much time Zobrist might need to return. He had the start of his spring training delayed by similar soreness.

Ian Happ replaced Zobrist in the leadoff spot, playing center field, with Jason Heyward moving from center to right field.