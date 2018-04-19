Cubs’ Ben Zobrist sits again but team says sore back is better

Cubs veteran Ben Zobrist was out of the starting lineup against Thursday because of lower-back stiffness, but manager Joe Maddon said he anticipated the switch-hitter to be available off the bench if needed against the Cardinals.

“He’s doing good. He’s doing better,” Maddon said.

Zobrist was getting treatment and unavailable to media before the game. He was a late scratch from the lineup the last time the Cubs played, on Tuesday.

Zobrist, 36, was originally in the lineup as the leadoff hitter Tuesday, and Maddon said he would have had Zobrist leading off Thursday if they hadn’t decided to keep him out of the lineup again.

The manager said the back issue is “similar” to the tightness that delayed Zobrist’s start to spring training activities by weeks. “But I don’t think as bothersome,” Maddon said.