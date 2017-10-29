Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez signs to manage Nationals

Dave Martinez, long-time bench coach of Cubs manager Joe Maddon, has been hired as the Washington Nationals’ manager.

Martinez and the Nationals have agreed to a three-year contract that includes an option. The deal is not expected to be officially announced until Monday, during a scheduled day off for the World Series.

RELATED STORIES

MORRISSEY:Sugary Joe Maddon goes from praising coaches to axing them

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon, left, bench coach Dave Martinez and Kris Bryant, right, stare out from the dugout during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego, Wednesday, May 31, 2017. The Padres won 2-1 to sweep the three-game series. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Jim Hickey, Chili Davis in as Cubs shake up staff into daunting winter

Martinez’s exit creates another vacancy on Maddon’s Cubs coaching staff, which has been completely overhauled this offseason after the club was knocked out of the National League Championship Series by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This is Martinez’s first job as a manager. Martinez replaces Dusty Baker, who was fired after the Cubs knocked the Nats out of the NL Division Series this month.Baker led the Nationals to two NL East titles but failed to win a playoff series.

The agreement with Martinez was first reported Sunday by The Washington Post.