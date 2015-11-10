Our Pledge To You

06/24/2016, 09:15am

Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez will be Dodgers 9th and final interview

By Rob Ogden
Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez will interview for the Dodgers manager job at the GM meetings in Florida.

According to MLB Network’s Joel Sherman, Martinez will be the ninth and final candidate to interview for the job.

Martinez spent seven years on Maddon’s staff in Tampa Bay before following him to Chicago.

Dodgers team president Andrew Friedman was the Rays’ general manager from 2006-2014.

Here’s the complete list of candidates to take over for Don Mattingly.

