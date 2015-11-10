Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez will be Dodgers 9th and final interview

Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez will interview for the Dodgers manager job at the GM meetings in Florida.

According to MLB Network’s Joel Sherman, Martinez will be the ninth and final candidate to interview for the job.

#Dodgers are planning to interview Dave Martinez at GM Meetings as 9th and final managerial candidate, then pare to 3 finalists. #Cubs — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 10, 2015

Martinez spent seven years on Maddon’s staff in Tampa Bay before following him to Chicago.

Dodgers team president Andrew Friedman was the Rays’ general manager from 2006-2014.

