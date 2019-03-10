Cubs big top returns to Camp Maddon

MESA, Ariz. – After weeks of questions and widespread consternation from almost everyone Joe Maddon ran into this spring, the circus finally arrived Sunday morning to Cubs’ spring training camp.

Strength coach/sideshow director Tim Buss had a carnival dunk tank waiting on the agility field behind the clubhouse when players went outside for morning stretch.

After Buss’s brief introduction and explanation to the group, clubhouse assistant manager Danny Mueller climbed shirtless to the platform and mocked the non-player personnel who took turns – at Buss’s selection – to throw softballs at the target.

Eventually coaching staff assistant Juan Cabreja dropped Mueller – to the apparent delight of the crowd of players.

A shirtless Danny Mueller does a quick dance on the dunk tank platform before awaiting his splash.

“What I really enjoyed was the fact that the machine worked,” Maddon said. “And [Cabreja] taking only two throws indicated what a great batting practice pitcher he is. It was really fun.”

Maddon finally gave the green light to Buss for Sunday to break up the mid-spring monotony and promises more to come.

Whether a needed respite for some serious campers or just another in a long line of Buss-inspired spring distractions under Maddon, the spectacle Sunday showed at least that Maddon doesn’t plan to change his methods – regardless of what kind of “reckoning” awaits this season for a team with more to prove and a manager without a contract after this season.

“Bussy’s having his best year,” said Maddon, who nominated his morning-meeting leader for a show on the Cubs’ new TV network. “Bussy for me is at that level where if you want him to replace Fallon or Kimmel or former David Letterman, I think he’s on the verge of being able to do that.”

Tribute to a friend

Players and staff on Sunday wore T-shirts in memory of comedian Brody Stevens, a childhood friend of coach Mike Borzello and friend to dozens of players, managers and coaches throughout the game, including many Cubs.

Stevens, who for years was candid and public with his battle with depression, committed suicide last month – just a few days before he was expected to be in Arizona for a few days with Cubs pals.

Players designed and ordered the T-shirts, with “Brody” across the front, including his beloved 818 area code and “#positivepush” for one of his trademark phrases.

“It’s our meager way of supporting him and his family,” Maddon said.

Borzello and several other members of the team and staff plan to attend Monday’s “celebration of life” for Brody at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles, where Brody regularly performed.

No time for Cedeno

Left-handed reliever Xavier Cedeno, who was signed to a $900,000 deal as camp opened, has been shut down because of a strained wrist.

Cedeno, who was playing catch early in camp when the soreness developed, is 7-10 days away from restarting a throwing program and is expected to open the season in the injured list.

Notes: Outfielder Mark Zagunis, who was scratched from Saturday’s lineup because soreness in his hand, where he was hit by a pitch the night before, said he felt better Sunday. He’s expected to return to the lineup this week. …Right-hander Alec Mills, who was scratched from his start Saturday because of back stiffness, could be out longer than Zagunis. But the injury is not considered serious at this point.