Cubs acquire catcher Bobby Wilson from Twins

Minnesota Twins' Bobby Wilson waits to bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in Minneapolis. | Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Cubs acquired catcher Bobby Wilson from the Twins on Thursday in exchange for catcher Chris Gimenez and a player to be named later or cash considerations.

In order to make room for Wilson, right-hander Cory Mazzoni has been designated for assignment.

Wilson, who is hitting .178 (24-for-135) with two homers and 16 RBI in 47 games this season, was put on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right ankle on Aug. 24. He’ll be eligible to return next Tuesday.

Cubs pitching coach Jim Hickey, who was with the Rays in 2015-16 when Wilson was there, remembered the 35-year-old as a catcher “pitchers love throwing to.”

“He calls a really good game,” Hickey said, “receives the ball well.”

Mazzoni has posted a 4-3 with four saves and a 4.46 ERA in 29 relief outings with Class AAA Iowa this season. He made eight relief appearances with the Cubs this season, recording a 1-0 record with a 1.04 ERA.

Wilson, a career .208 hitter with 39 doubles, 18 home runs and 100 RBI in 371 MLB games, has spent all or part of his nine major-league seasons with six ball clubs. The Cubs will be his seventh.

Hickey wore a "Bobby Wilson"-embossed carcher's mitt as he spoke. "That's why he's coming here, to get his mitt back." — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) August 30, 2018

Contributing: Gordon Wittenmyer