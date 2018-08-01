Cubs say Brandon Kintzler ‘checks all boxes’ despite report of clubhouse issue

PITTSBURGH – A snitch? A clubhouse problem?

Cubs bosses say the background they did on newly acquired reliever Brandon Kintzler suggests anything but the picture painted by the Washington Post that the Nationals were sought to dump Kintzler because they believed he was the anonymous source in a story by a national writer describing the Nats clubhouse as “a mess.”

“I’ve heard the exact opposite from good sources,” manager Joe Maddon said. “I’ve heard he’s a great teammate, great competitor and his agenda is to win. And if you look at his body of work, he’s not a strikeout guy obviously, but he throws a lot of ground balls.

“He checks all the boxes.”

Newly acquired Cubs reliever Brandon Kintzler (left) laughs with Nationals teammate Max Scherzer in early July.

Team president Theo Epstein said Wednesday during his weekly ESPN radio hit that the writer of the original story called him to say he had never talked to Kintzler on the record or off, and Kintzler said the same thing during a radio interview in Washington.

“We do our due diligence obviously when we acquire players,” Epstein said, “and we spoke to a number of teammates who shared the clubhouse with him over the years and everyone feels strongly that he’s a big positive in the clubhouse.”

Next for Darvish: Saturday

Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish, who hasn’t pitched since May 20 because of elbow pain and then a setback during rehab, reported feeling good playing catch Wednesday, the day after a 35-pitch bullpen session.

He and the Cubs plan for him to throw in the bullpen again Saturday at home, a session to be broken up into two “innings” with a five-minute sit-down in between.

Mission impossible?

One of the reasons the Cubs were especially intent on getting the pitching they felt they needed before Tuesday’s non-waiver deadline was because it could become potentially harder this year than most to add after August.

“It’s something that came up in our room a fair amount, thinking about where we are in the waiver wire,” general manager Jed Hoyer said after the team landed three pitchers in the final 13 days before the deadline. “We’re aware that we have much less control than some teams would, especially when it comes to American League players.”

The Cubs started August with the best record in the National League. The way the waiver-trade period works is that if multiple teams make a waiver claim on a player, the claim is awarded based on reverse order of team records, going first through the player’s league, then the other league.

Any NL opponent can block the Cubs with a claim, and any AL team can block them from an AL player before the process reaches the NL.

“You never know,” Hoyer said. “We’ll continue to look to upgrade the team through August.”

No fair, but no other options

Rookie left-hander Randy Rosario, who earned increasing trust from Maddon since joining the bullpen from the minors in May, was optioned to Class AAA Iowa to make room on the 25-man roster for Kintzler.

Rosario, who was claimed off waivers from the Twins in November, had 1.97 ERA for the Cubs, and opponents went 4-for-27 against him in “close and late” situations.

“He was upset. It caught him a little bit off guard,” Maddon said. “He did a great job. Guys like him until they’re out of options pay the price of having options. I know it leveled him a little bit, but he’ll be back.”